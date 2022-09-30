Deal | Sleek Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 business laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U drops to US$599 in latest sale

Read full article on original website
Related
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
Best gaming PC deals for October 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
This whole high-end gaming PC is cheaper than an RTX 4090
Enjoy some serious high-end 4K gaming on this RX 6800 XT system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Ryzen 9 7950X vs Ryzen 7 7700X: which one you should get
The new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors have now hit the market, and they have landed with quite a splash, earning covetted five-star reviews from us for two of the chips in the initial launch lineup, while the remaining two are looking just as solid as we continue to test them.
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pocketnow.com
Get up to $450 savings on Apple’s most powerful MacBook Pro models
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are undoubtedly some of the best laptops around, as they feature one of the best processors in the market. Apple has also reinvented its MacBook Pro lineup to include three new amazing products, starting with the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the latest update to its 13-inch model, which now features Apple’s latest M2 processor. Indeed, they aren’t necessarily the most affordable options on the market, but the latest offers will let you save up to $450 on select models, making them even more attractive.
TechRadar
Acer swoops in to save Intel Arc GPUs with 'cool' new design
We’re just days away from the launch of Intel’s new Arc desktop graphics cards, the A770 and A750, with a release date of October 12 to cheekily coincide with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch. It’s also the date of Microsoft’s Surface showcase, Google’s Cloud Next event, and Amazon Prime Day 2. If you need me that day, you’ll be able to find me sobbing into a box of nuggets behind my local McDonald's.
Level up ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these Best Buy deals on LG, Apple, HP and more
Bring new tech into your home by shopping these Best Buy deals on HP laptops, LG TVs and more savings that rival Amazon's October Prime Day deals.
What to expect from Microsoft's fall 2022 Surface hardware event
Microsoft is gearing up for its annual Surface fall event, with this year being a special milestone as the company celebrates the 10th anniversary of Surface. As we always do here at Windows Central, here’s a roundup of everything we're hearing and expecting to see Microsoft announce at this year’s Surface event.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 again shows the potential of the Ryzen 6000
Until now, 2022 hasn't been a very easy year in the laptop market. Even though Intel Alder Lake has brought some large performance increases, it paid for it with a fairly short battery life, which in some cases is even lower than that of the Tiger Lake predecessor generation. The...
NZXT Unveils N7 B650E Board for Ryzen 7000
NZXT has jumped aboard the Ryzen 7000 train with a mid-range N7 board for system builders.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Apple MacBooks, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 4K TVs, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5, the company's speedy T7 portable SSD, solid options for TVs in a range of sizes from TCL, LG, and Samsung, and $150 off the latest-generation MacBook Airs in different configurations.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
notebookcheck.net
Asus ROG Phone 6D and its MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus dominates Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phones in latest AnTuTu rankings
The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ was launched months ago as a direct response to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen. While the Qualcomm chipset sees bigger gains relative to the SoC it refreshes, the Dimensity 9000 Plus still holds its own—at least if AnTuTu's latest rankings are anything to go by. As...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition unveiled with HarmonyOS 3, HDMI 2.1 and 120 Hz support
Huawei has unveiled the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition in China. As its name suggests, the Smart TV has a 65-inch display and is positioned to gamers as an alternative to an external monitor. According to Huawei, the 65-inch panel has a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4K native resolution and 92% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. Supposedly, Huawei has equipped the Smart TV with a 'flagship processor', although it has not provided any details about it.
notebookcheck.net
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
Comments / 0