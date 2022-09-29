Read full article on original website
West Virginia University Engineers Bring New Life to Electronics Recycling, Address Supply Chain Shortfalls for National Defense
West Virginia University researchers are resurrecting discarded electronics, recycling electronic waste and recovering minerals from it to make new products critical for national defense. Terence Musho, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is leading the project, which received more than $250,000 from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency at the U.S. Department of Defense.
Humboldt County, CA has Roadmap to Recover Food, Divert Organic Waste
At a joint meeting of the Humboldt Waste Management Authority and Humboldt County Solid Waste Local Task Force, waste consultants Edgar & Associates presented a roadmap that offers a path to compliance with the Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction law, or Senate Bill 1383, which Evan Edgar, engineer and president of Edgar & Associates, said it’s more than just a recycling law, “it’s a climate change law.”
LanzaTech and Brookfield Form Strategic Partnership with an Initial $500 Million Commitment
LanzaTech NZ, Inc., an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, announces a funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable, and its institutional partners, to co-develop and build new commercial-scale production plants that will employ LanzaTech’s CCT technology, which transforms captured carbon into valuable raw material commodities.
