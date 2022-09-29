Clean power generation provider Mainspring Energy announces that it has entered into an agreement with Yolo County, California, to pilot a Mainspring Linear Generator running biogas at the Yolo County Central Landfill. In its first 100% landfill biogas pilot project, to be deployed in the upcoming weeks, the Mainspring product will run on biogas produced by the landfill to generate electricity that can be used for site operations or exported to the grid.

