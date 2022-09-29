Read full article on original website
Mainspring Announces First 100% Landfill Biogas Pilot Project for Mainspring Linear Generator in Yolo County, CA
Clean power generation provider Mainspring Energy announces that it has entered into an agreement with Yolo County, California, to pilot a Mainspring Linear Generator running biogas at the Yolo County Central Landfill. In its first 100% landfill biogas pilot project, to be deployed in the upcoming weeks, the Mainspring product will run on biogas produced by the landfill to generate electricity that can be used for site operations or exported to the grid.
Why You Should Conduct Quarterly Compensation Analysis for CDL Drivers: 6 Best Practices
A couple of macro conditions are colliding—inflation and local talent competition—especially around CDL drivers that has created an extremely competitive market, leading to a lot of turnover and driver retention issues. The best way to retain current talent and attract new talent is to be proactive rather than reactive when looking at wage analysis.
2017 INTERNATIONAL 4300 Hooklift Truck
Cummins ISB, 250 HP, 192,115 Mi., Allison 2500 RDS, 6 spd., double overdrive auto. trans., heavy axles, Non CDL, 10,000 + 21,000 lb. axles, 23,500 lb. rear springs, 4,500 auxillary springs, 25,999 GVW, A/B, 11R22.5 tires, brand new American/Palfinger HAD-200-140-54, 20K lb., 54’ hook height, double articulated (dumps like a dump truck) hook lift, hot shift PTO, inside/outside controls, 36” tool box and more. 1-3 year. warranty available. Stk. #06996.
Investing in Training Opportunities to Improve Drivers’ Job Skills
As waste and recycling companies become more competitive in hiring and retaining quality drivers, a well-constructed professional development program for drivers is a powerful and necessary weapon in your arsenal. Do they, or don’t they? That is the question many waste and recycling fleet managers ask when it comes to...
FleetGenius Launches Full-Scale Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
FleetGenius, LLC, the nation’s premier waste container and compactor manufacturing, sales, installation and service company, has launched a full-scale hurricane relief effort to aid in the recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. “Florida is our home state, and I have been humbled by the desire of each and every one of our 600 employees to rise to the call to help their fellow Americans in need,” said Andreas Y. Gruson, Chairman and CEO of FleetGenius.
