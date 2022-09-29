FleetGenius, LLC, the nation’s premier waste container and compactor manufacturing, sales, installation and service company, has launched a full-scale hurricane relief effort to aid in the recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. “Florida is our home state, and I have been humbled by the desire of each and every one of our 600 employees to rise to the call to help their fellow Americans in need,” said Andreas Y. Gruson, Chairman and CEO of FleetGenius.

