BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
MLS・
Marc Cucurella A Doubt For AC Milan Game With A Throat Problem
Marc Cucurella is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League game, as he is recovering from a throat problem.
UEFA・
NBC Sports
What's the Premier League record for goals in a season?
Erling Haaland hasn't needed any time to get acclimated to the English Premier League. After coming over in the summer from Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, the Manchester City star striker dominated from the jump with a two-goal performance in his EPL debut. And Haaland's domination continued in his first...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Potter said
Chelsea manager Graham Potter: "We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box. "Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game.
MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
FOX Sports
Gallagher marks return to Palace with winner for Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Palace, came off the bench and curled home a shot...
BBC
'He's still adapting' - Klopp defends Nunez
Jurgen Klopp is relaxed about the form of £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, explaining that it takes time to adapt to a new situation. Nunez has only scored one league goal since his move from Benfica, with his form perhaps unfairly spotlighted by the incredible start Manchester City counterpart Erling Haaland has made in England.
Erling Haaland scores record-breaking hattrick as Manchester City thrash Manchester United 6-3
Ever since his arrival at Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland has broken records at an astonishing rate.
‘Confidence level is not extraordinarily high’ at Liverpool, admits Jürgen Klopp
Jürgen Klopp said Liverpool ‘can play much better’ after their 3-3 draw with Brighton, and admitted he could feel the apprehension inside the stadium
FOX Sports
Dortmund loses in Cologne 3-2 and misses chance to go top
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund failed to capitalize on Bundesliga leader Union Berlin’s first loss when it conceded a one-goal lead and lost to Cologne 3-2 on Saturday. Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Union 2-0 at home, ending the last unbeaten team’s record in the league, though Urs Fischer’s side remained top for the third round straight – on goal difference ahead of Freiburg.
ESPN
LAFC beats Portland Timbers to wrap up Supporters' Shield
Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in the fifth-minute of second-half stoppage time to lift visiting LAFC to a Supporters Shield-clinching 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Vela added his 12th goal of the season earlier in the second half as LAFC (21-8-4, 67 points)...
