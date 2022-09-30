ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
MLS
NBC Sports

What's the Premier League record for goals in a season?

Erling Haaland hasn't needed any time to get acclimated to the English Premier League. After coming over in the summer from Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, the Manchester City star striker dominated from the jump with a two-goal performance in his EPL debut. And Haaland's domination continued in his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-2 C﻿helsea: What Potter said

Chelsea manager Graham Potter: "We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box. "Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Manchester derby in EPL; Benzema back for Madrid

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. A month after its last game in the Premier League, Manchester United heads to city rival Manchester City on a four-match winning run and needing a plan to stop the irrepressible Erling Haaland. Five points separate the teams, with United mounting an impressive recovery after losing its first two games. United’s last two games were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. City has yet to lose and is being fueled by the goals of Haaland. He has 11 in seven league games. Leeds hosts Aston Villa in the other game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Gallagher marks return to Palace with winner for Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Palace, came off the bench and curled home a shot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'He's still adapting' - K﻿lopp defends Nunez

J﻿urgen Klopp is relaxed about the form of £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, explaining that it takes time to adapt to a new situation. N﻿unez has only scored one league goal since his move from Benfica, with his form perhaps unfairly spotlighted by the incredible start Manchester City counterpart Erling Haaland has made in England.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Dortmund loses in Cologne 3-2 and misses chance to go top

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund failed to capitalize on Bundesliga leader Union Berlin’s first loss when it conceded a one-goal lead and lost to Cologne 3-2 on Saturday. Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Union 2-0 at home, ending the last unbeaten team’s record in the league, though Urs Fischer’s side remained top for the third round straight – on goal difference ahead of Freiburg.
SOCCER
ESPN

LAFC beats Portland Timbers to wrap up Supporters' Shield

Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in the fifth-minute of second-half stoppage time to lift visiting LAFC to a Supporters Shield-clinching 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Vela added his 12th goal of the season earlier in the second half as LAFC (21-8-4, 67 points)...
PORTLAND, OR

