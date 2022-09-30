Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Biden administration working to crack down on scams ahead of student loan forgiveness application process
The Biden administration is taking new steps to help protect borrowers from scams in the days before Americans can begin to apply for student loan forgiveness. Officials announced "ongoing and expanded efforts across the administration to combat scams and misinformation" on Wednesday, including "educating borrowers about how to protect themselves against scams and accelerating efforts to share scam complaints with states."
Albany Herald
America's national debt has now surpassed $31 trillion
America's national debt has climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time, a milestone that comes at a time of historically high inflation, rising interest rates and growing economic uncertainty. The nation's total public debt outstanding closed at $31.1 trillion on Monday, according to Treasury Department data published Tuesday.
Comments / 0