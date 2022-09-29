ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Idaho State Journal

Impeachment looms if Republicans prevail

Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher says that better days lie ahead if Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives after November’s midterm elections — a prospect that appears to be quite strong with soaring gas prices, run-away inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval rating. And, oh...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Ron DeSantis: Trump with a brain

The GOP has a new sheriff in town and his name is Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, currently the governor of Florida, is fast emerging as the best alternative to Donald Trump to head the post Trump GOP. DeSantis is whip-smart and politically very savvy. Love him or hate him, DeSantis has both solid political chops and a deep understanding of how to govern effectively from the right. He is, in my opinion, a better facilitator for what Trump claims to stand for than Trump himself. He’s Trump minus the thin skin, intellectual laziness and sullen demeanor. He’s Trump with a brain.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Pregnant women will face 'grave' harm if abortion stay is reversed

Women are second-class citizens. That’s the message Sen. Chuck Winder and Rep. Scott Bedke are sending in their motion to reconsider Judge Winmill’s extremely narrow stay of Idaho’s abortion ban. The two legislators will pay out hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars solely to put the lives of women at dire risk if they have serious pregnancy complications.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline. The Fish and Wildlife Service program announced Thursday is meant to encourage companies to work with officials to minimize harm to golden and bald eagles. ...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws. ...
IDAHO STATE

