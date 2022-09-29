The GOP has a new sheriff in town and his name is Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, currently the governor of Florida, is fast emerging as the best alternative to Donald Trump to head the post Trump GOP. DeSantis is whip-smart and politically very savvy. Love him or hate him, DeSantis has both solid political chops and a deep understanding of how to govern effectively from the right. He is, in my opinion, a better facilitator for what Trump claims to stand for than Trump himself. He’s Trump minus the thin skin, intellectual laziness and sullen demeanor. He’s Trump with a brain.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO