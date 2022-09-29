ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens coach John Harbaugh defends late fourth-down decision in loss to Bills: ‘The best chance to win the game’

The Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon will be remembered for many things. But Baltimore’s decision to forgo a chip-shot field goal that would’ve broken a 20-20 tie and instead go for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 4:45 remaining left many at M&T Bank Stadium scratching their heads. After having second-and-goal from the 1, and after Jackson’s scramble up ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Palm Beach Daily News

Unaffiliated specialist who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in Bills game reportedly fired

The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who participated in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports Saturday. That decision is at the center of a controversy after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Owings Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy