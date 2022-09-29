Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen Walters
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
247Sports
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the 27-14 loss to Michigan
Iowa fell to No. 4 Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fall to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play. Here are the grades from HawkeyeInsider.com. Passing Offense. Bock: D. Eickholt: F. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished the day completing 21-of-31 passes for 246...
Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Rolls Into Iowa City, Leaves With A Win
Michigan came into Iowa City, took care of business from the jump and headed home 5-0.
247Sports
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 27-14 loss to Michigan
Iowa dropped its second game of the season on Saturday as it fell to Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are now 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged about the Hawkeyes' loss on Saturday. You...
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa
JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
thecomeback.com
Michigan fans roast Iowa’s notorious visitor locker rooms
The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. That means the Wolverines are sequestered in the infamously pink visiting locker rooms in the bowels of the stadium. It’s an old-school tradition thinking the color will pacify the opposing team. And given some of the historic upsets that have occurred on the field over the years, maybe the Hawkeyes are onto something.
thecomeback.com
Even Iowa Hawkeye fans are roasting their team’s terrible offense
We’ve only had a month of college football back in our lives, and it’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 football team won’t go into the history books as an offensive juggernaut. Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s latest degradation of the forward pass produced zero...
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Iowa prediction, odds, spread: 2022 Week 5 college football picks, best bets from proven model
The eyes of the Big Ten turn to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines visit the Iowa Hawkeyes for a conference battle. This is the first matchup between the programs in Iowa City since 2016. Michigan is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten this season. Iowa is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play to begin the 2022 campaign.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa
Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
247Sports
Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show
Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Marion Woman Suing Linn-Mar For Banning Her From Board Meetings
A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar School District saying that she has been banned from school board meetings for the next 12 months because she disrupted a board meeting in August, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The Gazette reports that Amanda Pierce Synder, who lives in the Linn-Mar...
rejournals.com
Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City
Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
