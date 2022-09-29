ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the 27-14 loss to Michigan

Iowa fell to No. 4 Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fall to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play. Here are the grades from HawkeyeInsider.com. Passing Offense. Bock: D. Eickholt: F. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished the day completing 21-of-31 passes for 246...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa

JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans roast Iowa’s notorious visitor locker rooms

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. That means the Wolverines are sequestered in the infamously pink visiting locker rooms in the bowels of the stadium. It’s an old-school tradition thinking the color will pacify the opposing team. And given some of the historic upsets that have occurred on the field over the years, maybe the Hawkeyes are onto something.
ANN ARBOR, MI
#College Football#American Football#Hawkeyes
thecomeback.com

Even Iowa Hawkeye fans are roasting their team’s terrible offense

We’ve only had a month of college football back in our lives, and it’s safe to say the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 football team won’t go into the history books as an offensive juggernaut. Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s latest degradation of the forward pass produced zero...
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Sports

Michigan vs. Iowa prediction, odds, spread: 2022 Week 5 college football picks, best bets from proven model

The eyes of the Big Ten turn to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines visit the Iowa Hawkeyes for a conference battle. This is the first matchup between the programs in Iowa City since 2016. Michigan is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten this season. Iowa is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play to begin the 2022 campaign.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa

Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
EAST LANSING, MI
Daily Iowan

Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show

Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
CHELSEA, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
rejournals.com

Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City

Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
IOWA CITY, IA

