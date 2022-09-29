ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

UPDATE -  Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
kennythepirate.com

Warning now in place for the city of Orlando

After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise

GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed after large fight in Pine Hills, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A man in his 20s is dead after gunfire rang out after a large fight in Pine Hills early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of W. Colonial Drive off N Kirkman Road after receiving a 911 call of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere provides update after Hurricane Ian

The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Windermere mayor Jim O’Brien said the town is focused on its response goals of rapid re-establishment of town critical lifelines and repair of infrastructure and services. Although the town currently is still working on...
click orlando

Orange Blossom Trail closed due to crash in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash has prompted the closure of a major roadway in Kissimmee. Orange Blossom Trail is closed Monday from Columbia Avenue to Dellwood Drive, according officials at the city of Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army...
WESH

Rising waters in St. Cloud causing concern for residents

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Ian, some people in Osceola County are still bracing for rising flood waters. For days, the Blackberry Creek neighborhood in St. Cloud has been more of a lake, enjoyed more by fish and birds than people. “I’ve been over here since 1999,"...
WESH

Flooding continues to increase in areas of Seminole County after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say 2,000 homes have damage from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. That's 100 additional homes in just the last 24 hours. Officials in Seminole County say flooding is still a big issue. They say thankfully, in some areas, the water is going down, but in others areas, like the Downtown Sanford Riverwalk, the water is still rising.
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
995qyk.com

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
