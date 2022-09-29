Read full article on original website
Flooding forces Florida college students out of home, cars
Excessive flooding from Ian forced several University of Central Florida students out of their apartments. Many are sleeping in their cars but in some cases, even their cars were flooded.
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
UPDATE - Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
More flooding, evacuations expected in Orange County as receding rainwater swells rivers, lakes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More flooding is expected in Orange County as water levels crest over the coming days after Ian dumped rain across the area, according to Mayor Jerry Demings. The mayor said this additional flooding comes as the county is still seeing significant amounts of standing water.
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise
GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
Town of Windermere provides update after Hurricane Ian
The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Windermere mayor Jim O’Brien said the town is focused on its response goals of rapid re-establishment of town critical lifelines and repair of infrastructure and services. Although the town currently is still working on...
Orange Blossom Trail closed due to crash in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A crash has prompted the closure of a major roadway in Kissimmee. Orange Blossom Trail is closed Monday from Columbia Avenue to Dellwood Drive, according officials at the city of Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army...
Parts of Kissimmee remain underwater, St. Cloud issues voluntary evacuation order as waters rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud is asking residents to leave their homes because of rising floodwaters and issued a voluntary evacuation order for Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines on Sunday morning. In Shingle Creek, floodwaters remain at high levels and are not expected to go down...
Historic floodwaters starting to level off in some Seminole County areas
GENEVA, Fla. – While Seminole County officials said they are still seeing an increase in the historic floodwaters brought about after Hurricane Ian, many areas are starting to level off as of Monday afternoon. Emergency officials warned some families remain in response mode as the water continues to rise....
Rising waters in St. Cloud causing concern for residents
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Ian, some people in Osceola County are still bracing for rising flood waters. For days, the Blackberry Creek neighborhood in St. Cloud has been more of a lake, enjoyed more by fish and birds than people. “I’ve been over here since 1999,"...
Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
Flooding continues to increase in areas of Seminole County after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say 2,000 homes have damage from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. That's 100 additional homes in just the last 24 hours. Officials in Seminole County say flooding is still a big issue. They say thankfully, in some areas, the water is going down, but in others areas, like the Downtown Sanford Riverwalk, the water is still rising.
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
