Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Local shelter and police department address homelessness in the valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you how Grand Junction closed two Whitman Park restrooms at ten to cut down on vandalism. Workers brought in two portapotties for overnight use but catch this so far, city taxpayers have shelled out $30,000 to clean up damage and vandalism at parks citywide.
westernslopenow.com
Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction
It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
nbc11news.com
True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
October Events You Don’t Want To Miss In Grand Junction Colorado
Fall is in full swing, and October's social calendar is a busy one in Grand Junction. September was such a busy month across the Grand Valley with so many cool things happening including Winefest, the Downtown Car Show, and Fruita Fall Festival. You might think things are going to slow down in October but that just isn't the case.
Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 p.m., the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots, scaring the bear away.
KJCT8
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
Who Makes the Best Cheeseburgers in Grand Junction, Colorado?
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Junction Home for Sale on the Edge of Eagle Rim Park
If you've ever dreamed about owning a home near Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Colorado River, today could be your lucky day. This six-bedroom home includes 2,992 square feet of space on a .32-acre lot. Just across the river near Eagle Rim Park is a single-family home that was just...
nbc11news.com
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
nbc11news.com
Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
Colorado’s Highlands Distillery Serves Cocktails From a Yurt Bar
Grand Junction's Highlands Craft Distillery has created a high alpine hangout, unlike anywhere else in the state. The distillery serves its vodka and gin-based cocktails from a bar located in a bright teal yurt that's behind the main building. The yurt bar opened earlier this year but has already become...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Many Grand Junction People Does It Take To Tow A Jet Airliner?
How many people does it to tow a Boeing 757 Jet with a rope?. If you attend the second annual Airplane Tow 'N' Throw you will discover that it apparently takes 18 people to move a big jet airliner by hand. The object of the competition is to see which team can pull a 100-ton Boeing 757 twenty feet in the fastest time.
Awesome New Home Decor Shop Opening in Grand Junction Colorado
New home decor and do-it-yourself store is set to open this weekend in Grand Junction, Colorado. Fall is here, and hopefully, your life is settling down. If you're looking for ideas and advice regarding sprucing up the home, this new shop may be precisely what you've been looking for. New...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
westernslopenow.com
Sunday October 2, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Cooler temperatures remain in the forecast as the fall storm system lingers. All eyes on the upcoming midweek for another potential system.
nbc11news.com
Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
Win Cash: Charities to which Grand Junction Would Donate $30k
When someone comes into a good chunk of money, it's always nice to see some of that cash go toward a good cause. Right now we have your chance to win up to $30,000 and because of this, I became curious as to what kind of charitable donations Grand Junction residents would make with the money if they won it, so I posted a question on Facebook asking just that, and here's what you said.
Bird flu detected at egg facility with 1.1 million hens
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Thursday over the bird flu. This comes after the highly pathogenic virus was detected at a commercial egg facility in Weld County, affecting around 1.15 million laying hens.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0