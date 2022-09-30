ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

westernslopenow.com

Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction

It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
MONTROSE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 p.m., the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots, scaring the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
KJCT8

Homelessness in city parks impact businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City Council approves graywater ordinance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve talked about it all summer, the drought that’s pushed reservoirs and rivers to new levels. Now, the City of Grand Junction is trying its approach to save as much water as possible. Soon, Grand Junction residents will be able to reuse some...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Win Cash: Charities to which Grand Junction Would Donate $30k

When someone comes into a good chunk of money, it's always nice to see some of that cash go toward a good cause. Right now we have your chance to win up to $30,000 and because of this, I became curious as to what kind of charitable donations Grand Junction residents would make with the money if they won it, so I posted a question on Facebook asking just that, and here's what you said.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

