When someone comes into a good chunk of money, it's always nice to see some of that cash go toward a good cause. Right now we have your chance to win up to $30,000 and because of this, I became curious as to what kind of charitable donations Grand Junction residents would make with the money if they won it, so I posted a question on Facebook asking just that, and here's what you said.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO