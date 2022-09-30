Read full article on original website
Related
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
Colorado Ranked As Top 10 State for Psychiatric Service Dog Prescriptions
You may have noticed a lot of service dogs living here in Colorado and there's a good reason as to why. According to a report from Veterinarians.org, Colorado is one of the top 10 states in the U.S. when it comes to psychiatric service dog prescriptions. What is A Psychiatric...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Places You Need to Visit to View Colorado’s Awesome Fall Colors
The fall color change is a go in Colorado and despite the dry summer things seem to be just a tad behind schedule in parts of the state. The next couple of weekends will be a great time to take a fall drive to enjoy them. We asked you about...
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly aggressive. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This is just in. No matter where...
Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning
Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
14 of the Most Notorious Serial Killers With Connections to Colorado
On the surface, Colorado is known for its stunning mountains, happening nightlife, and nearly year-round sunshine. However, if you look closer, you'll find the Centennial State has a dark side. For starters, Fremont County is home to ADX Florence, a maximum security prison housing shockingly dangerous criminals — including cartel...
Colorado Restaurants Ranked As Best in the U.S. By TripAdvisor
Good eats are always a vibe and some new rankings are giving a few Colorado restaurants major bragging rights. TripAdvisor recently released the ultimate dining directory with the "2022 Best of the Best Restaurants" and Colorado restaurants made a few appearances. Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Colorado. If you're looking...
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but being playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods, thought it was the greatest thing ever, and decided it was playtime. Mountain lions are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Out For These Invasive Species Found in Colorado
Invasive species are non-native aquatic and terrestrial plants, animals, and pathogens that harm or negatively impact natural resources and the human use of those resources. Oftentimes, these threatening species will displace native plants, or eliminate necessary forage, shelter, and habitats for wildlife in an area. Once invasive species establish themselves,...
Amazing Colorado Bucket List Destinations We Still Need to Visit
Colorado is not the state for couch potatoes. The cost of living makes just sitting around feel expensive, so it's nice to at least be out doing stuff. We all pay for it one way or another, right?. I've lived in 9 states. Crowded states, boring states, and even a...
2 Cute: These 2 ’80’s TV Stars Now Live in Colorado and Have Started Making ‘Dough’
First, you say, "I didn't know they lived in Colorado," then you say, "I didn't know they were a couple," and then you say, "They have a business?" It's wild, but fun. Celebrities are people, too, right? Even those these two aren't as popular on "the radar" as they once were, it's still good to see them, and to find out they've teamed up (in more ways than one) and that the two actors live here in Colorado.
Unbelievable 5-Star Reviews of Colorado Fire Lookout Tower Rental
If you're looking for an incredibly unique Colorado getaway, this is the place for you. If you're wondering if the place is any good, check out the almost perfect ratings from Google and Recreation.gov. The Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain Fire Lookout is available to rent for your next camping adventure. It's unique,...
A Colorado Restaurant is Forced to Close After Going Viral on TikTok
A Colorado restaurant favorite, that just went viral on TikTok recently, is now closed for good. Here's all that we know... Popular Colorado Japanese Restaurant Is Now Closed For Good. I have to admit this restaurant closing hurts me to write about. One of my absolute favorite restaurants in the...
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
Fall Color Drives: Buffalo Pass Near Steamboat Springs
There are plenty of places to see beautiful fall colors in Colorado, but this one is definitely worth the drive. Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs is one area you don't want to overlook when it comes to seeing fall colors in Colorado. Located in Routt National Forest, Buffalo Pass will...
LOOK: Marvel Movie Director James Gunn’s Colorado Wedding Crashed By Moose
You know you're really good at your job when you write and direct movies for the two biggest comic book companies in the entire world (meaning of course, Marvel & DC). Director James Gunn is still working for both brands, but recently took the time off to marry his longtime girlfriend, actress Jennifer Holland (who currently stars in her hubby's show, Peacemaker), on Dunbar Ranch, located in Aspen, Colorado.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0