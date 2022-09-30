ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?

A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river

A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Living in the Heart of O‘ahu: Honolulu’s Downtown District

When people think about living in Hawaiʻi, bungalows on the beach and cabins tucked deep in tropical forests might come to mind. And quiet serenity. But Downtown Honolulu is a very different story. Home to an amalgamation of urban culture, artistic vision, the freshest local cuisine and heaps of happening bars—all a few miles away from some of Hawaiʻi’s best beaches—Downtown Honolulu really has it all.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
HONOLULU, HI

