Is the Honolulu housing market finally cooling off?
Homebuyers from finding your forever home and lastly the importance of working with a financial expert.
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
Best taco shops in Honolulu for National Taco Day
Yelp came out with their list of the best taco shops in and around Honolulu for the month of October.
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Suspicious bag triggers evacuation of 2 gates, baggage claim areas at Honolulu airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers have been evacuated from two gates and several baggage claim areas at Honolulu’s airport as authorities investigate a suspicious bag. Multiple sources told Hawaii News Now that a device inside the bag has wires and other parts. The state Sheriff’s Department, FBI and HPD bomb...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Hawaii leads the way in EVs. The state wants to do the same for charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Juliette Schoeder lives in Waikiki but whenever she needs to charge up her electric car, she has to drive the Hawaiian Electric Co.’s charging station on Ward Avenue. “I’m charging now because I need to drive to Pearl City later. So I need to make sure...
Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu. Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu. On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the...
An ultimatum for an Oahu homeowner, remove an illegal erosion barrier or pay up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An illegal erosion control measure on Oahu’s North Shore is sparking frustration and safety concerns among beach goers. DLNR’s Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands issued a notice of violation on Friday to the owner of a home along Sunset Beach. They said a site...
Hāliʻimaile General Store, Gannon’s Pacific View restaurants bought by Wyoming group
After establishing landmark Hāliʻimaile General Store and picturesque Gannon’s Pacific View Restaurant, chef-owner Bev Gannon is selling the award-winning restaurants to Wyoming-based Gather Restaurant Group LLC. The acquisition of Gannon’s at 100 Wailea Golf Club Drive, Wailea, went into effect Saturday, and the sale of Hāliʻimaile General...
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to conceal carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at a public meeting on October 4 at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
LIST: Best lobster roll sandwich spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best lobster roll sandwiches within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for October 2022.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona
Following a crowded field of candidates in the August primaries, the voters have decided to have Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona (R) face off on Nov. 8 in Hawaii’s gubernatorial election.
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
Living in the Heart of O‘ahu: Honolulu’s Downtown District
When people think about living in Hawaiʻi, bungalows on the beach and cabins tucked deep in tropical forests might come to mind. And quiet serenity. But Downtown Honolulu is a very different story. Home to an amalgamation of urban culture, artistic vision, the freshest local cuisine and heaps of happening bars—all a few miles away from some of Hawaiʻi’s best beaches—Downtown Honolulu really has it all.
Need help paying your bills in Hawaii? Apply here
New applicants will be prioritized and should only apply one time.
How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
