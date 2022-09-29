ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New Young Thug Indictment Shows Gunna’s Only Guilty Of Tinted Windows, Lawyer Says

By Shannon Dawson
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svZxp_0iG6vgvT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcIYD_0iG6vgvT00

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


L egal representatives for Atlanta rapper Gunna have filed a third motion in court this week with the hopes of landing a bond hearing.

In court documents published on Sept. 26, the hip-hop star’s legal team argued that the latest indictment from prosecutors failed to provide sufficient “evidence” to support claims of the rapper is a danger to society. Lawyers for the “pushin P” hitmaker said that his “only serious overt act” was dropped last month. Now they are pushing Georgia prosecutors to release Gunna, due to their lack of evidence.

In their new indictment, prosecutors claimed Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested at a traffic stop in May 2018 after police discovered “high-capacity” weapons on the rapper and four other individuals in the vehicle. But this week, lawyers for the “Drip Too Hard” rhymer argued that prosecutors have failed to find a witness who “actually made an accusation that Kitchens has threatened anybody,” according to WSBTV. They are asking for the star’s name to be removed from the indictment and for the case to be dismissed. They say that Kitchens was only charged with violating the Georgia window tint statute, but all other charges were dropped.

In a statement to Complex, the Atlanta native’s lawyer Steven Sadow told Complex:

“Sergio Kitchens (Gunna) is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond.”

Gunna has been in jail since May 2022. In the spring, officials from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office indicted him and 25 other artists affiliated with the Hip-Hop label YSL on racketeering, theft, and assault among other charges. Following his arrest, Gunna was slammed with one count of racketeering. Prosecutors alleged that the rapper received stolen property and was in possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. Lyrics from some of the rapper’s popular songs were used in court to file a case against him, but his law team says that his lyrical content “provides no basis for denying bond.”

In June, Gunna took to Instagram with a brief update about the dispute, telling fans that this year was “one of the best,” despite the ongoing case. “For now, I don’t have my freedom,” he wrote. “But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WUNNA (@gunna)

Fans of the star have been signing the Protect Black Art petition which calls for legislation at federal and state levels to limit the use of art as evidence in criminal trials. As of Sept. 29, the petition has received over 65,000 signatures just shy of its 75,000 goal.

Gunna’s trial date is set for January 9, 2023.

SEE ALSO:

‘Threats To Kill Or Harm Witnesses’ In Young Thug RICO Case Is A Serious Concern, Prosecutors Say

Rapper Young Thug Booked And Busy After Atlanta Arrest On RICO And Gang Charges


The post New Young Thug Indictment Shows Gunna’s Only Guilty Of Tinted Windows, Lawyer Says appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Asks Judge To Suppress Involuntary Interrogation In RICO Case

The rapper is also requesting that the judge have computers and phones that were seized in the summer of 2015 and unlawfully searched returned to him. As the YSL RICO trial nears closer, it seems Young Thug and his attorney Brian Steel are getting their affairs in order in hopes of getting the rapper his freedom back.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Wants ‘Involuntary’ Statements Tossed Out In RICO Case

Young Thug has asked a judge to toss out all “involuntary” statements he made when he was first placed in custody during his RICO case. Thugga (real name Jeffery Lamar William) and 28 other YSL affiliates including Gunna are currently behind bars as part of an ongoing RICO case against them, and prosecutors have continued to claim that Thug was the mastermind of an organized street gang, with crimes ranging from murder to drug dealing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her

A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
LIVONIA, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison

There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
People

She Was Set on Fire by Her Boyfriend. Her Hospital Bed Testimony, Months Before She Died, Led to His Conviction

An upcoming documentary, The Fire That Took Her, explores Judy Malinowski's unwavering strength during the final two years of her life On Aug. 2, 2015, Judy Malinowski's promising life was cut short when her volatile, on-again, off-again boyfriend poured gasoline on her and set the 31-year-old on fire. The horrific attack left 90 percent of body covered in third- or fourth-degree burns. Ultimately, the mother of two died from her wounds. Although doctors were not optimistic about her chances of survival after the attack, she lived for two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lawyers#Window Tint#Tinted Windows#Wsbtv#Court
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant

Kandi Burruss’ cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, has been allegedly shot during a run-in at Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. According to People, there was an argument that went down at the popular hang-out that quickly turned life-threatening. Due to Kandi’s notoriety gained through years of being a powerhouse in the music industry, and […] The post Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Murder-For-Hire Trial Reveals ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Andre Montgomery Feared His Uncle Days Before His Death

The notorious St. Louis murder-for-hire trial of James “Tim” Norman is in session at the Eagleton Federal Courthouse. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors made opening statements on Tuesday describing Norman as a reality TV personality “desperate” for money. He stands accused of conspiring to have his nephew killed and attempting to collect his life insurance money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ohio woman faces charges after losing second baby to co-sleeping death

An Ohio woman faces charges after she lost her second child in a co-sleeping death, according to authorities.Officials in Cincinnati say that Brooke Hunter’s six-week-old infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, one year after her first child died in the same way.The Hamilton County Prosector’s Office says that Ms Hunter had been warned about the dangers of the practice after the death of her first child.Prosecutors say that because Ms Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping, the death of her second child is considered a homicide, reports WXIX.A grand jury indicted Ms Hunter on Wednesday...
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy