Read full article on original website
Related
moderncampground.com
RVIA Announces 2022 Board Of Directors Election Results
The RV Industry Association (RVIA) officially closed its 2022 Board of Directors election last September 26, announcing the results last September 29. Official representatives from member companies cast their votes during the September 5-26 balloting for the two open seats announced in August. From that pool, the successful candidates for two Supplier seats have been elected, as per the News & Insights report of the RVIA.
moderncampground.com
KOA Honors Recreational Adventure Co.’s Johnson for Lifetime Achievement
J. Alan Johnson, executive vice president of Recreational Adventure Co. (RAC) was recently honored with the Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA). Johnson is the seventh recipient of the award since its creation in 2011. The award, named after Darrell Booth, KOA’s first president, was...
moderncampground.com
Jayco Expands Production Facility For More Capacity
One of Australia’s leading RV manufacturers, Jayco, has significantly expanded its production facility and invested in improving its research and development and staff training. The company announced through its social media platforms that it has recently relocated its motorhomes team from a 9,000m2 space to a 14,000m2 facility that...
moderncampground.com
Buyer’s Workshop During CONY Expo to Tackle Campground Ownership, Rebranding, and More
Anyone interested in directly owning and operating a campground and RV park may want to consider registering for the buyer’s workshop that will take place during the 2022 Exposition for the Outdoor Hospitality Industry of the Campground Owners of New York (CONY). According to the association’s press release, registration...
Comments / 0