moderncampground.com

RVIA Announces 2022 Board Of Directors Election Results

The RV Industry Association (RVIA) officially closed its 2022 Board of Directors election last September 26, announcing the results last September 29. Official representatives from member companies cast their votes during the September 5-26 balloting for the two open seats announced in August. From that pool, the successful candidates for two Supplier seats have been elected, as per the News & Insights report of the RVIA.
KOA Honors Recreational Adventure Co.’s Johnson for Lifetime Achievement

J. Alan Johnson, executive vice president of Recreational Adventure Co. (RAC) was recently honored with the Darrell Booth Lifetime Achievement Award by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA). Johnson is the seventh recipient of the award since its creation in 2011. The award, named after Darrell Booth, KOA’s first president, was...
Jayco Expands Production Facility For More Capacity

One of Australia’s leading RV manufacturers, Jayco, has significantly expanded its production facility and invested in improving its research and development and staff training. The company announced through its social media platforms that it has recently relocated its motorhomes team from a 9,000m2 space to a 14,000m2 facility that...
