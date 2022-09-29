The RV Industry Association (RVIA) officially closed its 2022 Board of Directors election last September 26, announcing the results last September 29. Official representatives from member companies cast their votes during the September 5-26 balloting for the two open seats announced in August. From that pool, the successful candidates for two Supplier seats have been elected, as per the News & Insights report of the RVIA.

