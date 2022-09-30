Read full article on original website
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
superhits1027.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Local NAACP chapter voices opposition to Voter ID in Nebraska
No doubt a hot-button issue in the midterms is Voter ID in Nebraska, and the local chapter of the NAACP is strongly opposed to the idea saying it promotes discrimination.
University of Nebraska undergraduate application fee waiver extended to Oct. 31
NU announced on Friday that it will be waiving the undergraduate application fee for Nebraska students until October 31.
3 News Now
Six small Nebraska towns are trying to ban abortion. Will it change anything?
For three weeks this July, Pastor Bill Forbes left his house around 5 p.m. and didn’t return until sundown. The Lutheran pastor went door to door in his western Nebraska town asking his neighbors the same question: Would they sign a petition in support of banning abortions in Paxton?
Sioux City Journal
SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa
The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.
KETV.com
Editorial - Nebraska Task Force 1
We do our best to honor and salute our first responders… the men and women who rush in to help in times of trouble and danger. But far too often their commitments are taken for granted. We were reminded again of that this week as Nebraska Task Force 1...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
klkntv.com
Nebraska sues Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anticompetitive practices in pesticide sales
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska is joining nine other states in a lawsuit alleging that pesticide producers Syngenta and Corteva have illegally pushed competitors out of the market. In the 91-page lawsuit filed in North Carolina, the states and the Federal Trade Commission allege that the companies have given...
State Board of Ed Member Neary responds after controversial comments
During a candidate forum this week, Board Member Deborah Neary said “Proficiency scores don’t tell you anything that our students are achieving." We spoke with her to clarify what she meant.
klkntv.com
Nebraska, five other states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska and five other Republican-led states have filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The challenge was filed in a Missouri federal court on Thursday. Nebraska is joined by Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina in the lawsuit.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa inmates who received vaccine overdose denied damage claims
Dozens of Iowa prison inmates who received overdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine will not receive payment from the state for injuries they say they sustained. The State Appeals Board on Monday voted unanimously to deny the claims from 52 inmates at Fort Madison prison who said they had various symptoms from being administered six times the proper dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021. The inmates were seeking $1 million each.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Labor accepting American Rescue Plan Act grant applications
Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Labor announced it will begin accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act grants. Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the department will review applications for premium pay for nurses, teachers and workforce development projects. The state legislature appropriated $10 million in federal funds for...
News Channel Nebraska
ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts
OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
cbs2iowa.com
State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Pinnacle Bank Announces 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest Winners
Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com) is excited to announce the 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest winners. The calendars will be available at Pinnacle Bank branches later this fall. Every year, Pinnacle Bank hosts the Nebraska Calendar Contest. Photographers submit images of Nebraska landscapes in four categories, one dedicated to each season. The top 20 photographs in each category move forward to the voting stage, which takes place on Pinnacle Bank’s Facebook page. The top three photos with the most likes from each category are chosen as the winners. As winners, their photo is featured in that year’s wall calendar for Pinnacle Bank, and photographers receive a $100 prize.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Sioux City Journal
Iowans pitch in to respond to Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES -- Iowa individuals, businesses and government agencies are offering their services to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida and other southern states. More than 2.6 million lost power in Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian’s destruction, according to the Associated Press. Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida on Wednesday, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs and demolishing beachfront businesses, before slamming South Carolina.
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: A Congressional debate, a budget surplus, a controversial ad, and Iowans at the insurrection.
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: a Congressional debate, a budget surplus, a controversial ad, and Iowans at the insurrection. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
