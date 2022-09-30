ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
superhits1027.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
City
Washington, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Sioux City Journal

SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa

The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Editorial - Nebraska Task Force 1

We do our best to honor and salute our first responders… the men and women who rush in to help in times of trouble and danger. But far too often their commitments are taken for granted. We were reminded again of that this week as Nebraska Task Force 1...
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
klkntv.com

Nebraska, five other states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska and five other Republican-led states have filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The challenge was filed in a Missouri federal court on Thursday. Nebraska is joined by Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina in the lawsuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa inmates who received vaccine overdose denied damage claims

Dozens of Iowa prison inmates who received overdoses of the COVID-19 vaccine will not receive payment from the state for injuries they say they sustained. The State Appeals Board on Monday voted unanimously to deny the claims from 52 inmates at Fort Madison prison who said they had various symptoms from being administered six times the proper dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021. The inmates were seeking $1 million each.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funds#State Of Nebraska#Broadband Internet Access#Legislature#Gop
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts

OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
NEBRASKA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Pinnacle Bank Announces 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest Winners

Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com) is excited to announce the 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest winners. The calendars will be available at Pinnacle Bank branches later this fall. Every year, Pinnacle Bank hosts the Nebraska Calendar Contest. Photographers submit images of Nebraska landscapes in four categories, one dedicated to each season. The top 20 photographs in each category move forward to the voting stage, which takes place on Pinnacle Bank’s Facebook page. The top three photos with the most likes from each category are chosen as the winners. As winners, their photo is featured in that year’s wall calendar for Pinnacle Bank, and photographers receive a $100 prize.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Iowans pitch in to respond to Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES -- Iowa individuals, businesses and government agencies are offering their services to Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida and other southern states. More than 2.6 million lost power in Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian’s destruction, according to the Associated Press. Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida on Wednesday, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs and demolishing beachfront businesses, before slamming South Carolina.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

On Iowa Politics Podcast: A Congressional debate, a budget surplus, a controversial ad, and Iowans at the insurrection.

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: a Congressional debate, a budget surplus, a controversial ad, and Iowans at the insurrection. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy