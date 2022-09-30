Read full article on original website
Men's Soccer Battles to a Draw at LETU
LONGVIEW, Texas - The Concordia Texas men's soccer team battled to a 2-2 draw against LeTourneau. Melvin Molina and Timothy Barney found the back of the net at LETU Soccer Field on Saturday. The Tornados controlled the ball for much of the match, outshooting LETU 17-6 with a corner kick...
concordia.edu
Women's Soccer Uses Strong Second Half to Beat LETU
LONGVIEW, Texas - The Concordia Texas women's soccer sophomore forward Falynn Pyterek scored two second half goals to help upend the LeTourneau Yellowjackets, 3-1. Patricia Heckendorn also found the back of the net at LETU Soccer Field on Saturday. CTX controlled the pace for most of the match as they...
concordia.edu
Volleyball Sweeps Sul Ross
ALPINE, Texas - The Concordia Texas volleyball utilized a balanced effort to sweep the Sul Ross State Lobos. Selena Cooper (34 assists, three aces), Kaitlyn Ruiz (14 digs) and Kinsy Haschke (13 kills) all posted game-highs inside the Gallego Center on Saturday. Following a kill by Sarah Ghormley to put...
