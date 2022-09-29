Read full article on original website
'Bros' star Billy Eichner reacts to 'disappointing' box office opening
Billy Eichner has shared his thoughts regarding the meager box office opening for his LGBTQ romantic comedy “Bros,” writing that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.”. In a thread posted to his official Twitter, Eichner, who wrote, produced and...
Dahmer production assistant calls it 'one of the worst shows' she's worked on as a person of color
Since its release on Sept. 21, Ryan Murphy's Dahmerseries has drawn backlash from both viewers and families of the victims. Now, a production assistant on the show is opening up about her negative experience on set. Last month, Kim Alsup tweeted that she was "treated horribly" while filming Monster: The...
Solange’s debut as a New York Ballet composer was a dynamic, down-home display of drama
REVIEW: The New York City Ballet’s “Play Time” features music composed by Solange, the second Black female artist ever to write music for the company. Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.
Beyoncé Celebrates Her Sister Solange's New Music Made For the New York City Ballet
This week, musical artist Solange debuted the original score she wrote for part of the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. The music was written for a show titled Play Time and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The show will be running in October and again in May. The music is being performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and a soloist from her ensemble.
Kanye West wears 'White Lives Matter' shirt at Yeezy fashion show
Kanye West certainly knows how to cause a stir. On Monday, the 45-year-old rapper presented his YZY SZN 9 collection in Paris wearing a black shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter." The front of the shirt featured the Pope's face. Several models in the presentation wore various versions of...
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dress up as Cinderella and Prince Charming for granddaughter Rani's 4th birthday
As the daughter of Kate Hudson and granddaughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, little Rani Rose Fujikawa counts as Hollywood royalty. For the tot's fourth birthday, she decided to up the ante with a party fit for a princess — complete with superstar grandparents wearing their fairy tale finest.
Emily Ratajkowski accuses Marilyn Monroe film 'Blonde' of 'fetishizing female pain'
Emily Ratajkowski is calling out the new Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, for "fetishizing female pain." The supermodel and actress, who admitted she has not yet seen the Netflix film starring Ana de Armas as the iconic movie star, took to her TikTok account to criticize the film, and declared she's kicking off her "Bitch Era 2022."
Hilarious 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' has contestants admitting, 'This is actually very, very similar' to classic 'SNL' sketches
Celebrity Jeopardy! is a popular primetime spin-off of traditional Jeopardy! — and not just because it features celebrities. One of Will Ferrell and Saturday Night Live's most memorable series of sketches has been “Celebrity Jeopardy,” featuring Ferrell, as late game-show host Alex Trebek, becoming increasingly frustrated with the contestants’ absurd answers. And Sunday’s real-life episode was very reminiscent of those hilarious bits.
There's already major drama surrounding the newest royal portrait
For one, Meghan and Harry aren't in it. Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace shared a brand-new portrait of the royal family. And while everyone is all smiles in the new snapshot (as awkward as it is), the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't included in the new photograph is ruffling feathers for royal fans. What's more, Harry and Meghan were actually in town when the shot was taken and royal experts note that they very well could have been in on the family fun if it wasn't for technicalities.
Fans Lose It Over Mark Consuelos’ ‘Sexy’ Pic of Kelly Ripa for Her 52nd Birthday
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Mark Consuelos shared a special birthday message for his wife Kelly Ripa in honor of her 52nd birthday. Fans loved the adorable photos and Consuelos’ special message to Ripa where he wrote, “Happy birthday...
New 'Wakanda Forever' trailer reveals a longer look at the new Black Panther
The king is dead: long live Black Panther. The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirms that Wakanda's ruler, T'Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), has gone to his great reward, despite a fan movement to see the role recast. And it also offers us our best look yet at the newest version of the fictional African nation's protector... although the identity of the person behind the mask has yet to be disclosed. (Watch the trailer above.)
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
