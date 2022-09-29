ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

'Bros' star Billy Eichner reacts to 'disappointing' box office opening

Billy Eichner has shared his thoughts regarding the meager box office opening for his LGBTQ romantic comedy “Bros,” writing that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.”. In a thread posted to his official Twitter, Eichner, who wrote, produced and...
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Celebrates Her Sister Solange's New Music Made For the New York City Ballet

This week, musical artist Solange debuted the original score she wrote for part of the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. The music was written for a show titled Play Time and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The show will be running in October and again in May. The music is being performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and a soloist from her ensemble.
AOL Corp

Kanye West wears 'White Lives Matter' shirt at Yeezy fashion show

Kanye West certainly knows how to cause a stir. On Monday, the 45-year-old rapper presented his YZY SZN 9 collection in Paris wearing a black shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter." The front of the shirt featured the Pope's face. Several models in the presentation wore various versions of...
AOL Corp

Hilarious 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' has contestants admitting, 'This is actually very, very similar' to classic 'SNL' sketches

Celebrity Jeopardy! is a popular primetime spin-off of traditional Jeopardy! — and not just because it features celebrities. One of Will Ferrell and Saturday Night Live's most memorable series of sketches has been “Celebrity Jeopardy,” featuring Ferrell, as late game-show host Alex Trebek, becoming increasingly frustrated with the contestants’ absurd answers. And Sunday’s real-life episode was very reminiscent of those hilarious bits.
AOL Corp

There's already major drama surrounding the newest royal portrait

For one, Meghan and Harry aren't in it. Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace shared a brand-new portrait of the royal family. And while everyone is all smiles in the new snapshot (as awkward as it is), the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't included in the new photograph is ruffling feathers for royal fans. What's more, Harry and Meghan were actually in town when the shot was taken and royal experts note that they very well could have been in on the family fun if it wasn't for technicalities.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

New 'Wakanda Forever' trailer reveals a longer look at the new Black Panther

The king is dead: long live Black Panther. The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirms that Wakanda's ruler, T'Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), has gone to his great reward, despite a fan movement to see the role recast. And it also offers us our best look yet at the newest version of the fictional African nation's protector... although the identity of the person behind the mask has yet to be disclosed. (Watch the trailer above.)
