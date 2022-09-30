ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Karnes
WSAZ

Suspect wanted after woman and dog shot in Charleston

A potential project long in the works for West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) is one step closer to being a reality. Barbershop owner frustrated with loitering vagrants. Updated: 5 hours ago. Barbershop owner frustrated with loitering vagrants. Hometown Heroes | Milton Pumpkin Festival volunteers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hometown...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Anthony Wellman, 38, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 7, 2021, Wellman sold approximately 4.8 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in a parking lot off of U.S. Route 60 in Huntington. Wellman admitted to selling the fentanyl and to possessing an additional 15.2 grams of fentanyl during the transaction that he also intended to sell.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Virginia City#Politics Local#Hulu#Huntington City Council#Catholics
WOWK 13 News

6 arrested, 3 wanted in Charleston after search warrant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several people were arrested in Charleston after authorities executed a search warrant on Thursday, and three more are wanted by authorities. According to the Charleston Police Department, the search warrant was executed by the CPD Special Enforcement Division in two locations along the 1800 1/2 block of 7th Avenue, known as […]
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
mountain-topmedia.com

Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
meigsindypress.com

Trial Continues in Meigs Homicide Case

POMEROY, Ohio – The murder trial continued with a greater outline of the injuries to the victim, law enforcement involved and more. The second day of the Jaquan Hall trial began with a ruling from Judge Linda Warner on a motion filed by the defense to declare a mistrial.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy