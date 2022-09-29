NEW YORK. – Delaware field hockey (3-8) picked up its second straight win against non-conference foe Columbia (2-7) 3-1 on Sunday. "A good weekend for Delaware field hockey. Our team continues to get better and it shows in their performance and confidence," head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. "Today we also enjoyed on-field contributions from more players, which allows us to add to our depth-chart. Our team can be proud of themselves going 2-0 this weekend, which should be helpful as we start our preparation for William & Mary on Friday."

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO