Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Blue Hens Tie Towson, 1-1

NEWARK, Del. - It was a cold and rainy day at Stuart and Grant Stadium, as the Delaware Blue Hens tied visiting Towson 1-1 on Sunday afternoon. "Very proud of our kids for another gritty CAA battle against one of the best attacking teams in the conference," said head coach Mike Barroqueiro. "I thought we did well to keep the ball and play the game on our terms. I'm really excited to get back out to Grant on Thursday night and keep the momentum going."
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Blue Hens Third After First Day of Ironwood Collegiate Classic

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The University of Delaware men's golf team sits in third place following Monday's opening two rounds of the Ironwood Collegiate Classic. The Blue Hens posted rounds of 299 and 284 to end the day in third place out of 12 squads with a 583 score. Tournament host East Carolina leads the field at 578, while Gardner-Webb is second with a 582 total.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Field Hockey Picks Up Road Win Against Columbia

NEW YORK. – Delaware field hockey (3-8) picked up its second straight win against non-conference foe Columbia (2-7) 3-1 on Sunday. "A good weekend for Delaware field hockey. Our team continues to get better and it shows in their performance and confidence," head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. "Today we also enjoyed on-field contributions from more players, which allows us to add to our depth-chart. Our team can be proud of themselves going 2-0 this weekend, which should be helpful as we start our preparation for William & Mary on Friday."
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Defense, Explosive Plays Propel Blue Hens Over Towson, 24-10

NEWARK, Del. – In front of a sold-out Parents and Family Weekend crowd of 18,905 fans at Delaware Stadium, the No. 6/6 University of Delaware Blue Hens continued its trend of strong defense and explosive plays in a 24-10 victory over Towson. With the win, the Blue Hens improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in CAA play.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Volleyball Match Preview: Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – New Month, Same Mission! The University of Delaware volleyball team will close out their four-game road trip this weekend in Charleston, S.C. as the squad is set to face Charleston in a CAA weekend series Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. inside TD Arena.
CHARLESTON, SC
bluehens.com

Men's Soccer Defeated By Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - Delaware's men's soccer team fell to Hofstra, 3-1, on Saturday in a CAA matchup. Orri Thorhallsson scored his sixth goal in his 10th career game, while Adam Vik recorded a career high in saves with eight. Vik made a couple of saves early on to stop an...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
bluehens.com

Women’s Tennis Posts 7-1 Outing in Final Day of Liberty Hidden Duals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Delaware women's tennis posted another superb performance Sunday for the final day of the Liberty Hidden Duals with an impressive 7-1 record over eight singles matches. Eliza Askarova, Adel-Byanu Abidullina, and Julieta Honrubia all went 2-0 on the day in singles competition, while Toni Nelson posted...
LYNCHBURG, VA

