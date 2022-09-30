Read full article on original website
Seedy K’s GameCap: Boston College
(of a thing) in terminal decline; lacking vitality or vigor. If you are looking for some sort of acute breakdown of Saturday’s 33-34 Cardinal meltdown in Chestnut Hill, Mass against the previously hapless Boston College Eagles, you have come to the wrong place. I’m just not going into if...
Louisville falls to 0-3 in ACC play with 34-33 loss at Boston College
Louisville fell to 0-3 in ACC play Saturday afternoon with a 34-33 loss at Boston College that certainly feels like the unofficial beginning of the end of the Scott Satterfield era at U of L. In a back-and-forth game defined by clunky play, zero flow and penalties, the Cardinals once...
Game Day: Louisville at Boston College
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (2-2, 0-2) at BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (1-3, 0-2) Game Time: Noon. Location: Alumni Stadium: Chestnut Hill, Mass. Announcers: Chris Cottet (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Lericia Harris(sidelines) Favorite: Louisville by 13.5. All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 8-6 Series History:. Statistics:. Louisville Uniforms:. Louisville Depth Chart:. Excitement Level: 6.7. You...
