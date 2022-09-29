ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pound – live: Sterling bounces back in Asia trading after Truss U-turns

The pound rebounded today to an almost two-week high after Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng took a U-turn on key parts of their controversial tax cuts plan.Sterling rose to $1.1343, a bounce of about 10 per cent from the record low against the dollar it hit last week, as plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.The disquiet among Liz Truss’s own MPs at the Conservative Party Conference is unlikely to stop there, however, with Priti Patel the latest senior backbencher set to take shots at the leader over her fiscal plan.“We are spending today with...
The Associated Press

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests in its push to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland and earns the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States said it strongly condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows (North Korea’s) blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it said.
WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea's Kospi...
