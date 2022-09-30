ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race

Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday

The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track

Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
ENVIRONMENT
Ryan Blaney
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday

Another week, another major NASCAR wreck. On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon. "Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted. It's...
MOTORSPORTS
#Race Car#Bristol Motor Speedway#Texas Motor Speedway
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Hailie Deegan crew ejection

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan’s crew had an interesting day on Saturday as one of their members was kicked out of the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. In the middle of the race, Deegan had just entered pit road as her crew was working on her vehicle when one of the car’s tires rolled across the track and literally into oncoming traffic, causing some of the cars to swerve or slow down. One of the crewmembers then ran across the track and into the infield to get the tire. However, in doing so, he had put himself and other drivers in danger, forcing NASCAR officials to pull his credentials and escort him off the track.
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News

NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year. According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023. Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

NASCAR star slams new Next Gen car and insists sport has 'gone backwards' after upgrades - as two top drivers miss this week's playoff race with concussions and another is airlifted to hospital after fiery crash

NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott. NASCAR's top drivers essentially turned into an angry mob as they headed into Sunday's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway....
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Inspection Issues: October 2022 (Talladega Superspeedway)

Talladega Superspeedway inspection brings three penalties. This weekend, NASCAR returns to the 2.5-mile of Talladega Superspeedway. Ahead of Saturday qualifying, teams must roll through the inspection line. View the NASCAR inspection issues below. On Friday, the teams went through the OSS inspection line. Three teams failed twice and have been...
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

Sunday Talladega Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Sunday will mark a difficult crossroads for NASCAR. As several of its top drivers express serious concerns about safety, the Cup Series is at Talladega Superspeedway, the circuit’s biggest track and site of many massive wrecks over its 53 years of existence. Adding to the tension is the fact...
TALLADEGA, AL

