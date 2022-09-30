Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race
Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
NASCAR World Reacts To Terrifying Crash On Saturday
The NASCAR world had to witness a pretty terrifying crash on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson had to be air lifted following an accident on Saturday. It was very scary. "Jordan Anderson is being airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. FS1 says Anderson has burns and...
Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
NASCAR at Talladega results: Chase Elliott seals spot in Round of 8 with daring final lap move
Sunday's race at Talladega was fairly clean, with only a handful of caution flags being waved over the course of the day. So, when Daniel Hemric's No. 16 car stalled out on pit road with six laps to go, the pressure was on for those at the front of the pack.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday
Another week, another major NASCAR wreck. On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon. "Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted. It's...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Marco Andretti set for big NASCAR debut at Charlotte ROVAL
Marco Andretti will drive the No. 48 car for Big Machine Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Charlotte ROVAL.
NASCAR world reacts to Hailie Deegan crew ejection
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan’s crew had an interesting day on Saturday as one of their members was kicked out of the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. In the middle of the race, Deegan had just entered pit road as her crew was working on her vehicle when one of the car’s tires rolled across the track and literally into oncoming traffic, causing some of the cars to swerve or slow down. One of the crewmembers then ran across the track and into the infield to get the tire. However, in doing so, he had put himself and other drivers in danger, forcing NASCAR officials to pull his credentials and escort him off the track.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Chase Elliott gets pass to next NASCAR playoff round with win at Talladega Superspeedway YellaWood 500
After a lackluster finish last week at Texas Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott didn’t want to leave playoff advancement to chance with the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway looming in the Round of 12. In an uncharacteristically tame Talladega Superspeedway afternoon, Elliott jumped to the high line on the final...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 rolls on with the final pack race of the season.
The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega
Longtime NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns during a truck series wreck at Talladega. The post The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News
NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year. According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023. Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16...
NASCAR star slams new Next Gen car and insists sport has 'gone backwards' after upgrades - as two top drivers miss this week's playoff race with concussions and another is airlifted to hospital after fiery crash
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott. NASCAR's top drivers essentially turned into an angry mob as they headed into Sunday's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway....
NASCAR Inspection Issues: October 2022 (Talladega Superspeedway)
Talladega Superspeedway inspection brings three penalties. This weekend, NASCAR returns to the 2.5-mile of Talladega Superspeedway. Ahead of Saturday qualifying, teams must roll through the inspection line. View the NASCAR inspection issues below. On Friday, the teams went through the OSS inspection line. Three teams failed twice and have been...
Talladega Cup playoff race results, driver points standings entering cutoff
Talladega points, results: Chase Elliott captured his 18th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Ryan Blaney on the final lap Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the fifth time in the past six races at the 2.66-mile oval that a last-lap pass was made by the winner. Blaney...
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Sunday Talladega Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Sunday will mark a difficult crossroads for NASCAR. As several of its top drivers express serious concerns about safety, the Cup Series is at Talladega Superspeedway, the circuit’s biggest track and site of many massive wrecks over its 53 years of existence. Adding to the tension is the fact...
