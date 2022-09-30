Oct. 5: With sections around the corner, the Wildcats, Irish, look to prepare for a potential third-straight tournament showdown. Mankato East vs. Rochester Century, 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. Rochester Century will look to hand its Big 9 Conference foe its first loss of the season. Mankato East (13-0, 9-0), ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, has yet to lose this season. Averaging 5.3 goals per game, the Cougars have had no issues scoring this season, and have rarely been tested. It’s 1-0 win against Mankato West is the only game decided by one goal this season for Mankato East.

