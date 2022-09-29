Report: Thunder send Derrick Favors to Rockets in an 8-player deal

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder are done wheeling and dealing as they continue with training camp on their way to preparing for the 2022-23 season.

The Thunder, who are rebuilding, made a large deal Thursday night in terms of players but a minor one in terms of impact. They are sending Derrick Favors, Theo Maledon, Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome and a 2025 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Trey Burke, David Nwaba, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown.

All in all, it’s more of a deal for salary cap relief. The Thunder gain two trade exceptions, and they drop roughly $10 million below the luxury tax. OKC also gains some intriguing players to continue their rebuild.

Favors was a respected veteran who was a nice presence for the youngsters. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 39 games in the 2021-22 season as he now heads to Houston where he could be moved again.

The Thunder had recently acquired Harkless in a trade earlier in the week while Jerome and Maledon will be looking for fresh starts with the Rockets.