The Independent

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker...
The Independent

Biden apologises to family of dead congresswoman for ‘Where’s Jackie?’ gaffe

Joe Biden has apologised to the family of late congresswoman Jackie Walorski at the White House after asking them where she was more than a month after she died.At an event on 28 September, Mr Biden had asked for Walorski, who had died in early August, after which he was reminded by the late congresswoman’s mother that she was “in heaven with Jesus”.Social media had criticised and mocked Mr Biden for the gaffe because he had issued a joint statement with his wife and first lady Jill Biden expressing their condolences for Ms Walorski’s death.Mr Biden had ordered the...
