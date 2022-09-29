Joe Biden has apologised to the family of late congresswoman Jackie Walorski at the White House after asking them where she was more than a month after she died.At an event on 28 September, Mr Biden had asked for Walorski, who had died in early August, after which he was reminded by the late congresswoman’s mother that she was “in heaven with Jesus”.Social media had criticised and mocked Mr Biden for the gaffe because he had issued a joint statement with his wife and first lady Jill Biden expressing their condolences for Ms Walorski’s death.Mr Biden had ordered the...

INDIANA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO