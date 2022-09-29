Read full article on original website
Related
Op-Ed: Here's how companies can strong-arm their suppliers into cutting carbon emissions
Companies can make a huge difference against greenhouse gases simply by requiring their suppliers to get tough.
Monster 2,554lb pumpkin breaks US record
He set out to squash rivals’ dreams and he succeeded. Retired commercial farmer Scott Andrusz spent sleepless nights tending to a giant gourd in his field and finally came up with a new US record – a plump pumpkin weighing in at 2,554 pounds. The latest record holder...
Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”). The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m. (EDT) on October 6, 2022, and shares of Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) opens on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the trading symbol “QNGY,” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number starting October 7, 2022: 74764U 203. The reverse stock split was approved by Quanergy’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on October 3, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005503/en/ Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0