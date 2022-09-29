Read full article on original website
RANDY L. STEINMAN
(WILLOW HILL) A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for Randy L. Steinman, age 70, of Willow Hill. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private services only for Randy L. Steinman of Willow Hill.
THREE WEEK SQUIRREL COUNT BEGINS
(OLNEY) The 44th Annual Squirrel Count will start tomorrow morning and continue the follow two consecutive Saturdays. Volunteers are needed to help out and folks can volunteer can participate in any or all Saturday mornings. To get more information or to sign up as a volunteer, call Kelsie at the Olney City Hall at 618-395-7302, extension #4.
