(OLNEY) The 44th Annual Squirrel Count will start tomorrow morning and continue the follow two consecutive Saturdays. Volunteers are needed to help out and folks can volunteer can participate in any or all Saturday mornings. To get more information or to sign up as a volunteer, call Kelsie at the Olney City Hall at 618-395-7302, extension #4.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO