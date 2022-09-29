Bengals' Vonn Bell picks off Tua Tagovailoa pass
Tua Tagovailoa was looking for Tyreek Hill in the first quarter Thursday at Paycor Stadium.
The Miami Dolphins’ lefty QB took a bit too much time getting the ball to his fleet wide receiver and that allowed Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell to make a play on the ball.
And that he did.
Bell, in his third season as a safety with the Bengals after playing for the Saints, made the third interception of his NFL career.
The turnover did not prove costly as the Dolphins stopped Joe Mixon on a fourth-and-one in their territory.
