Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Vonn Bell picks off Tua Tagovailoa pass

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Phh3i_0iG6T3qn00

Tua Tagovailoa was looking for Tyreek Hill in the first quarter Thursday at Paycor Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins’ lefty QB took a bit too much time getting the ball to his fleet wide receiver and that allowed Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell to make a play on the ball.

And that he did.

Bell, in his third season as a safety with the Bengals after playing for the Saints, made the third interception of his NFL career.

The turnover did not prove costly as the Dolphins stopped Joe Mixon on a fourth-and-one in their territory.

