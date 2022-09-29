Read full article on original website
Force Therapeutics Enables Provision of Remote Monitoring
Force Therapeutics announced the availability of its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solution, which allows health systems, physician practices and ambulatory surgical centers to provide patients with virtual physical therapy and remote monitoring that adheres to CMS guidelines. The company's provider-prescribed digital care management platform is validated to provide compliant documentation...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology positions, in its Amazon stores business — which covers the company’s retail and operations, and accounts for the bulk of Amazon’s sales. About 20,000 openings were posted in that division as of Monday evening. The freeze, which was announced in an internal email to recruiters, also noted that the company’s cloud computing division,...
Philips Shareholders Appoint Roy Jakobs as CEO
Royal Philips said that its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) appointed Roy Jakobs as the company’s next resident and chief executive officer, effective October 15, 2022, succeeding current CEO Frans van Houten. "I am very pleased that Roy Jakobs has been appointed today as the next CEO of...
3M Completes Sale of Rights to Neoplast and Neobun Brands
3M has completed the sale of its rights to the Neoplast and Neobun brands and related assets in Thailand and certain other Southeast Asia countries to Selic, a company focusing on bonding innovation serving various industries. The sale included related manufacturing assets of the Ladlumkaew, Thailand, facility. Neoplast and Neobun...
Acurable Raises $10.8M for Sleep Apnea Monitoring Wearable
Acurable today announced an €11 million ($10.8 million) investment as a result of its Series A funding round. These funds will be used to accelerate the international expansion of its first product AcuPebble SA100 and drive the company towards its ambition to become the preferred solution for home sleep testing worldwide.
