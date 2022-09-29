Read full article on original website
Related
Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival
CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LA
Today, the best pumpkin patches in Los Angeles are kind of like music festivals. Many of them have stages with bands playing, food trucks, carnival rides, and VIP wristbands that let you use cleaner bathrooms.
Santa Clarita Radio
Get Spooked All Month Long With These Local Halloween Attractions
As the month of October begins, so do the spooky Halloween attractions around the city. Some are month-long and some are one-day only, but both are guaranteed to get guests into the Halloween spirit. KHTS Radio has compiled a list of upcoming Halloween events for the month of October for...
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Fall Festival in Downtown Lancaster
Bring your family and friends downtown on Saturday, October 1 for Destination Downtown Lancaster’s Fall Festival. Enjoy hayrides, live music, local vendors, and a beer garden. This is also a pet friendly event, so be sure to bring your four-legged friends!. Learn more or follow this event on Facebook.
Fast Casual
Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations
California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita’s Golden Valley Shopping Center Placed up for Sale With Guidance Set at $14.95MM
A nearly fully leased retail center in one of Santa Clarita’s most prominent retail corridors has recently been placed up for sale. According to the offering memorandum from CBRE, the property – also known as Golden Valley Shopping Center – has been listed with guidance set at $14.95 million, or about $660 per square foot.
onscene.tv
Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley
10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
signalscv.com
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month
One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
Police arrest guardian of boy found in Huntington Beach
Officers found the boy in the area of Beach Blvd. and Yorktown Ave. He is believed to be between 10 and 13 years old and unable to communicate.
Canyon News
Multiple Beaches Test For High Bacteria
MALIBU—Surfrider Beach, located in Malibu, has had water samples tested which indicate that it exceeded acceptable bacteria levels, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, September 30. The warning was lifted later that day. The water was deemed unsafe for humans because its bacteria...
Massive fire destroys 2 homes in Venice, damages 3 others
A multi-structure fire destroyed two homes and damaged three others in Venice Sunday night. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Canal, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert. The fire was declared a “major emergency” as it first engulfed a three-story home that was under […]
Complex
Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles
Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in California
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
Friday Football Focus Week 6 Highlights including St. Bonaventure winning a 1-point thriller over Bishop Diego
Friday Football Focus Week 6 highlights including St. Bonaventure edging Bishop Diego in a 21-20 Marmonte League thriller. The post Friday Football Focus Week 6 Highlights including St. Bonaventure winning a 1-point thriller over Bishop Diego appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
Comments / 0