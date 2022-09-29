ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Get Spooked All Month Long With These Local Halloween Attractions

As the month of October begins, so do the spooky Halloween attractions around the city. Some are month-long and some are one-day only, but both are guaranteed to get guests into the Halloween spirit. KHTS Radio has compiled a list of upcoming Halloween events for the month of October for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp

The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Society
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Food & Drinks
Santa Clarita, CA
Society
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fall Festival in Downtown Lancaster

Bring your family and friends downtown on Saturday, October 1 for Destination Downtown Lancaster’s Fall Festival. Enjoy hayrides, live music, local vendors, and a beer garden. This is also a pet friendly event, so be sure to bring your four-legged friends!. Learn more or follow this event on Facebook.
LANCASTER, CA
Fast Casual

Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations

California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chilis#Cook Off#Souvenir#Food Drink#Fix N Fidos#Scv#Mb2 Entertainment 21516
onscene.tv

Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley

10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret LA

L.A.’s Last 6P.M. Sunsets Of The Year Will Take Place This Month

One thing that makes summer in the city worth the heat is the beautifully late sunsets. But as summer comes to an end, our daylight starts to dwindle… Alas, the time for earlier sunsets has crept up on us faster than ever. According to Date & Time, October 31 and November 1, 2022 will be the last 6 p.m. sunset of the year in Los Angeles. Meaning that from November 1 onward, sunset will be before 6 p.m. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 6, 2022. And though that means shorter days for us, we’ll at least experience brighter mornings once we turn the clocks backward one hour. Until then, let’s appreciate the brighter nights we have left by exploring the city we love so much.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Multiple Beaches Test For High Bacteria

MALIBU—Surfrider Beach, located in Malibu, has had water samples tested which indicate that it exceeded acceptable bacteria levels, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, September 30. The warning was lifted later that day. The water was deemed unsafe for humans because its bacteria...
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys 2 homes in Venice, damages 3 others

A multi-structure fire destroyed two homes and damaged three others in Venice Sunday night. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Canal, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert. The fire was declared a “major emergency” as it first engulfed a three-story home that was under […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Bad Bunny Honored With His Own Day in Los Angeles

Los Angeles officials are giving Bad Bunny his flowers. Earlier this week, the L.A. City Council officially declared Oct. 1 “Bad Bunny Day,” making it the second U.S. city—following Boston—to honor the artist with his very own day. The resolution was introduced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday, just hours before Bad Bunny kicked off his two-night performance at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy