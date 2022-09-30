ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

Inside the White House's failed effort to dissuade OPEC from cutting oil production to avoid a 'total disaster'

The Biden administration launched a full-scale pressure campaign in a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. But that effort appears to have failed, following Wednesday's crucial meeting of OPEC+, the international cartel of oil producers that,...
Clayton News Daily

What Is the Fed Funds Rate? Why Is It Important?

The federal funds rate is the rate of interest that banks use to lend money to each other. This rate is controlled by the Federal Reserve and can be adjusted through changing market conditions. For instance, the Fed may raise or lower the fed funds rate as a way to encourage lending, curb inflation, or generally maintain a strong economy.
Clayton News Daily

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
