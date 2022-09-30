ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Matter of Zero Trust: IT Professionals Are Concerned About Video Conferencing Cybersecurity and You Should Be Too Featured

In a recent survey conducted by market research firm Propeller Insights of 1,000 IT professionals, respondents reported significant concern about the cybersecurity of their video conferences. They said they see a growing number of cyber threats and foreign attacks capable of impacting video conferencing and 97% said they would want to know about a solution for enhanced video conferencing security. The reality is that although cybersecurity is a focus of the Biden administration – which was signified by the president signing an executive order to improve the nation’s cybersecurity in January of 2021 – video conferencing cybersecurity has curiously not been spotlighted despite the shift to remote and hybrid work. Overall, the findings of this survey suggest that video conferencing should be much more than an afterthought.
HiveMQ Unveils Distributed Tracing Extension for Real-Time IoT Observability

HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, recently unveiled the HiveMQ Distributed Tracing Extension, a new feature aimed at providing users with IoT observability by making it possible to trace and debug MQTT data streams between IoT devices and the cloud. With the new extension, HiveMQ is the first...
DOCOMO, NEC Reduce Power for 5G SA Core by 72% on Average

NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO) and NEC announced the completion of a trial to test energy efficiency and high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across key elements of the 5G core network (5GC). The trial demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC...
DOCOMO to Add Fourth Type of Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification

NTT DOCOMO announced that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications. The new virtualized base station will combine...
Speedcast Deploys Nokia-powered Private LTE Network for Brazilian Energy Integrator

Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical private LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site.
VMware Introduces New Advancements to Telco Cloud Portfolio at MWC LA

At the recently concluded MWC Las Vegas, VMware unveiled several new product innovations and partnerships that will enable CSPs to rapidly modernize their networks in a cost and energy efficient manner and accelerate 5G core, RAN and edge deployments and lifecycle management. Among this, VMware is expanding its Telco Cloud...
Apple Watch SE (2022) review: The best first Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE has long served as a solid option for those who want the basis of what the Apple Watch can offer, for as little as possible. Sure, the device has never offered the latest and greatest sensors and features. But at the lower price point, traditionally, it has served as an excellent alternative to other models. For 2022, the Apple Watch SE sits alongside not only the Apple Watch Series 8, but also the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra.
