Alaska State

Must Read Alaska

Crime in Alaska reaches lowest level since 1975

Alaska’s crime rate is the lowest it has been since 1975, according to the most recent edition of an annual state report. The Department of Public Safety released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate.
kinyradio.com

Alaska Legislature’s new social media policy nixes banning and blocking

(Alaska Beacon) - If Alaska’s state legislators remove constituents’ comments or block them on social media, they may forfeit state-paid legal protection, according to a new social media policy adopted Friday. A House-Senate panel voted 8-3 in favor of adopting the new policy on behalf of the entire...
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska

Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskapublic.org

Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention

Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
ktoo.org

Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained

For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – October 1, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskalandmine.com

Legislative investigation into firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell reveals big nothing burger

An eight month investigation into the firing of former Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell was presented to the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee yesterday afternoon in Anchorage. The committee, chaired by Senator Natasha von Imhof (R – Anchorage), hired the law firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt in January to investigate the firing of Rodell by the Permanent Fund Board of Trustees. The investigation cost the state $150,000.
yourbigsky.com

What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?

Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
radiokenai.com

Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan

The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
The Associated Press

Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
alaskapublic.org

Infusing language and culture into Alaska education | Alaska Insight

September 30th-Orange Shirt Day is an annual remembrance of the painful legacy of the boarding school era on Native people when children were torn away from their families. The trauma and loss of that time in history should not be forgotten, but moving into a healthier educational future is important for the wellbeing of all. What does it mean to decolonize education? Lori Townsend speaks with Ethan Petticrew, Executive Director-Cook Inlet Native Head Start and Paul Ongtooguk, Former Director-Alaska Native Studies Department-UAA.
kdll.org

For Alaska’s Railbelt, more rain means more hydropower

Southcentral’s rainy summer means more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt. Last month, the water level at Bradley Lake was just five feet away from spiling over the top of the dam — letting utilities take more energy from the 120-megawatt hydroelectric project and cut back on using more expensive fuel sources, like natural gas.
kinyradio.com

ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
