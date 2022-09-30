Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO