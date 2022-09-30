ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

thefastmode.com

floLIVE, Baicells Launch First Ever DIY Private 5G Network

FloLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest global hyperlocal network, and Baicells, a leading LTE and 5G cellular RAN provider, have come together to launch a new private 5G network solution for Industry 4.0 and IoT use cases. The new offering can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud or in a hybrid model, and comes with a mobile core network, RAN elements and SIMs, supported by a unified management layer.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

ASUS Introduces World's First 17-Inch Foldable OLED Laptop

ASUS has just introduced the world’s first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop under its Zenbook series. Revealed at this year’s CES, the 12.5-inch display notebook converts from a laptop with an attached wireless keyboard and trackpad, into a tablet. When more display size is required, the keyboard is simply detached from the main screen and then opened up to a full 17-inch standalone monitor. The folding display can also be used like an e-book.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO to Add Fourth Type of Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification

NTT DOCOMO announced that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications. The new virtualized base station will combine...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Speedcast Deploys Nokia-powered Private LTE Network for Brazilian Energy Integrator

Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical private LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS
thefastmode.com

VMware Introduces New Advancements to Telco Cloud Portfolio at MWC LA

At the recently concluded MWC Las Vegas, VMware unveiled several new product innovations and partnerships that will enable CSPs to rapidly modernize their networks in a cost and energy efficient manner and accelerate 5G core, RAN and edge deployments and lifecycle management. Among this, VMware is expanding its Telco Cloud...
BUSINESS
CNET

Samsung Plans to Extend a Key Tech Lead for Faster, Smaller Processors

Samsung has a new horse in the never-ending race to make computer processors smaller, faster and less power hungry. In 2024, the Korean tech giant expects to begin manufacturing processors with a second version of technology that its main rivals have yet to deliver as a first-generation approach. The technology,...
BUSINESS
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO, NEC Reduce Power for 5G SA Core by 72% on Average

NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO) and NEC announced the completion of a trial to test energy efficiency and high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across key elements of the 5G core network (5GC). The trial demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression

Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

HiveMQ Unveils Distributed Tracing Extension for Real-Time IoT Observability

HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, recently unveiled the HiveMQ Distributed Tracing Extension, a new feature aimed at providing users with IoT observability by making it possible to trace and debug MQTT data streams between IoT devices and the cloud. With the new extension, HiveMQ is the first...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Motorola Moto G82 review

A phone that slightly undercuts most of its rivals on cost yet still includes a punchy OLED display and stereo speakers – but it isn’t top of the class for camera quality or gaming performance. Two-minute review. The Moto G82 is part of a venerable family. For years,...
CELL PHONES
avbeat.com

Interface Communications Enhances Mobile Productions with Hitachi HDTV Cameras

SK-HD1800 cameras give television service provider outstanding format flexibility and picture quality backed by “amazing” customer service. Southwick, MA, October 3, 2022 — Based in Flushing, New York, Interface Communications was founded in 1999 to provide a higher level of mobile television production to broadcast and corporate organizations worldwide. When the company needed to upgrade from 1080i cameras to 1080p with 3G-SDI connectivity, it chose SK-HD1800 studio and field production cameras from Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd. (Hitachi Kokusai) to deliver the production flexibility and quality they sought.
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Standalone high-end VR headset launches in November

Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. With Crystal, the Chinese producer Pimax desires to launch a standalone high-end VR headset in November. Pimax already announced the Crystal headset on the finish of May. Technical highlights embody...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord Watch is a budget smartwatch with 10-day long battery life

Smartphone maker OnePlus has been gradually extending the ecosystem of products under its Nord lineup. The OnePlus Nord Watch is the newest product addition and the second smartwatch from the brand after the OnePlus Watch launched early last year. In line with the philosophy of Nord products by OnePlus, the...
ELECTRONICS

