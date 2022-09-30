ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Lose Fat with Lean Bulking

This video from Canadian bodybuilder Jeff Nippard shows the ins and outs of a full lean bulking day of eating by demonstrating how to eat to build muscle and lose fat. A lean bulk means a clean bulk where you’re trying to gain as much muscle as possible, with as little fat gain as possible. When bulking the goal is to increase the caloric intake to promote muscle growth.
Easy Tips for Bigger Shoulders Fast

Check out 3 easy tips for bigger shoulders fast. Shoulders are an essential muscle group in the body. Weak shoulders will hinder your ability to perform most upper body exercises. Men, in particular, usually desire strong shoulders as it helps aesthetically to achieve a V-shape look. The Buff Dudes came...
