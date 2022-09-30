Read full article on original website
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
thefastmode.com
Speedcast Deploys Nokia-powered Private LTE Network for Brazilian Energy Integrator
Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical private LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site.
BBC
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years
A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
maritime-executive.com
Wind-Turbine Maker Siemens Gamesa Lays Off 2,900 Workers
Siemens Gamesa intends to lay off 2,900 employees after revealing that inflation and supply chain issues are affecting its bottom line. Rising costs for energy, raw materials and transport are cutting into margins, while shortages of components, port congestion and supply delays are impacting production. Three days after the world’s...
dronedj.com
After Baltic Sea gas leaks, unusual drone activity spotted near TotalEnergies oil field
As tensions around energy security in Europe mount, TotalEnergies says unusual drone activity has been observed close to an oil field that the French company operates in the Danish North Sea. The incident is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, September 28, a day after three separate leaks were...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Rubbish reform: changes to waste management could slash emissions
Reforms to the way that societies collect and treat their waste could slash global emissions of plant-heating methane, a new report said Monday, noting that simple measures like composting were a climate solution "staring us in the face". "Better waste management is a climate change solution staring us in the face," said report co-author Neil Tangri of GAIA. "It doesn't require flashy or expensive new technology -- it's just about paying more attention to what we produce and consume, and how we deal with it when it is no longer needed."
thefastmode.com
Vodafone UK Partners with TfL & BAI for 4G at London Tube Trains & Stations by 2024
Vodafone customers will be able to stream and connect wherever they are across the whole of the London Underground network. Travellers on the London Underground will soon be able to receive a 4G signal, no matter where they are – on the platform or in a tunnel. Vodafone, which...
thefastmode.com
DOCOMO, NEC Reduce Power for 5G SA Core by 72% on Average
NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO) and NEC announced the completion of a trial to test energy efficiency and high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across key elements of the 5G core network (5GC). The trial demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC...
thefastmode.com
floLIVE, Baicells Launch First Ever DIY Private 5G Network
FloLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest global hyperlocal network, and Baicells, a leading LTE and 5G cellular RAN provider, have come together to launch a new private 5G network solution for Industry 4.0 and IoT use cases. The new offering can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud or in a hybrid model, and comes with a mobile core network, RAN elements and SIMs, supported by a unified management layer.
thefastmode.com
Nexign at DTW 2022: Launch of Convergent Revenue Platform, Nexign Revenue Management
With Digital Transformation World 2022 having taken place two weeks ago, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Maxim Nartov, Chief Business Officer of Nexign on the company's participation as well as some of the its announcements at the event. Ariana: Which summit will Nexign be participating...
thefastmode.com
Deutsche Telekom Launches its Own Brand T Phone & T Phone Pro in ten European Markets
Deutsche Telekom launches its own-brand T Phone and T Phone Pro handsets in ten European markets. Deutsche Telekom strongly believes that life is for sharing, and that digital connectivity is a universal right. The expansion of 5G connectivity is having a transformational impact on many aspects of modern life. 5G...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Quartz
Lumber supply and demand
The FEA expects the lull in demand for lumber to last into 2023, but it sees it surging again by the end of the year due to massive pent-up demand for affordable housing. A key demographic of home buyers, those between the ages of 30 and 35, is expected to hit the market in 2023. But housing supplies are tight. “US homebuilders have been building below the underlying demand for housing for more than a dozen years,” Gauvin said.
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
thefastmode.com
VMware Introduces New Advancements to Telco Cloud Portfolio at MWC LA
At the recently concluded MWC Las Vegas, VMware unveiled several new product innovations and partnerships that will enable CSPs to rapidly modernize their networks in a cost and energy efficient manner and accelerate 5G core, RAN and edge deployments and lifecycle management. Among this, VMware is expanding its Telco Cloud...
thefastmode.com
DOCOMO to Add Fourth Type of Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification
NTT DOCOMO announced that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications. The new virtualized base station will combine...
thefastmode.com
HiveMQ Unveils Distributed Tracing Extension for Real-Time IoT Observability
HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, recently unveiled the HiveMQ Distributed Tracing Extension, a new feature aimed at providing users with IoT observability by making it possible to trace and debug MQTT data streams between IoT devices and the cloud. With the new extension, HiveMQ is the first...
thefastmode.com
Gigamon at DTW 2022: Deep Observability to Grow to $2 Billion Market by 2026
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 that took place two weeks ago, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solution Architect at Gigamon on how observability, specifically deep observability, is expected to be a key focus area for enterprises moving to the cloud, as well as telcos rolling out 5G networks.
thefastmode.com
Accenture, IIT Madras to Conduct Deep Tech Research for Industrial IoT & Robotics
Accenture and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries. Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet...
