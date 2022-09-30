Reforms to the way that societies collect and treat their waste could slash global emissions of plant-heating methane, a new report said Monday, noting that simple measures like composting were a climate solution "staring us in the face". "Better waste management is a climate change solution staring us in the face," said report co-author Neil Tangri of GAIA. "It doesn't require flashy or expensive new technology -- it's just about paying more attention to what we produce and consume, and how we deal with it when it is no longer needed."

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 MINUTES AGO