World

thefastmode.com

Speedcast Deploys Nokia-powered Private LTE Network for Brazilian Energy Integrator

Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical private LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years

A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
WORLD
maritime-executive.com

Wind-Turbine Maker Siemens Gamesa Lays Off 2,900 Workers

Siemens Gamesa intends to lay off 2,900 employees after revealing that inflation and supply chain issues are affecting its bottom line. Rising costs for energy, raw materials and transport are cutting into margins, while shortages of components, port congestion and supply delays are impacting production. Three days after the world’s...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Rubbish reform: changes to waste management could slash emissions

Reforms to the way that societies collect and treat their waste could slash global emissions of plant-heating methane, a new report said Monday, noting that simple measures like composting were a climate solution "staring us in the face".  "Better waste management is a climate change solution staring us in the face," said report co-author Neil Tangri of GAIA.   "It doesn't require flashy or expensive new technology -- it's just about paying more attention to what we produce and consume, and how we deal with it when it is no longer needed."
ENVIRONMENT
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO, NEC Reduce Power for 5G SA Core by 72% on Average

NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO) and NEC announced the completion of a trial to test energy efficiency and high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across key elements of the 5G core network (5GC). The trial demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

floLIVE, Baicells Launch First Ever DIY Private 5G Network

FloLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest global hyperlocal network, and Baicells, a leading LTE and 5G cellular RAN provider, have come together to launch a new private 5G network solution for Industry 4.0 and IoT use cases. The new offering can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud or in a hybrid model, and comes with a mobile core network, RAN elements and SIMs, supported by a unified management layer.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Quartz

Lumber supply and demand

The FEA expects the lull in demand for lumber to last into 2023, but it sees it surging again by the end of the year due to massive pent-up demand for affordable housing. A key demographic of home buyers, those between the ages of 30 and 35, is expected to hit the market in 2023. But housing supplies are tight. “US homebuilders have been building below the underlying demand for housing for more than a dozen years,” Gauvin said.
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

VMware Introduces New Advancements to Telco Cloud Portfolio at MWC LA

At the recently concluded MWC Las Vegas, VMware unveiled several new product innovations and partnerships that will enable CSPs to rapidly modernize their networks in a cost and energy efficient manner and accelerate 5G core, RAN and edge deployments and lifecycle management. Among this, VMware is expanding its Telco Cloud...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO to Add Fourth Type of Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification

NTT DOCOMO announced that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications. The new virtualized base station will combine...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

HiveMQ Unveils Distributed Tracing Extension for Real-Time IoT Observability

HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, recently unveiled the HiveMQ Distributed Tracing Extension, a new feature aimed at providing users with IoT observability by making it possible to trace and debug MQTT data streams between IoT devices and the cloud. With the new extension, HiveMQ is the first...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Gigamon at DTW 2022: Deep Observability to Grow to $2 Billion Market by 2026

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 that took place two weeks ago, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solution Architect at Gigamon on how observability, specifically deep observability, is expected to be a key focus area for enterprises moving to the cloud, as well as telcos rolling out 5G networks.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Accenture, IIT Madras to Conduct Deep Tech Research for Industrial IoT & Robotics

Accenture and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries. Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet...
ENGINEERING

