A Matter of Zero Trust: IT Professionals Are Concerned About Video Conferencing Cybersecurity and You Should Be Too Featured

In a recent survey conducted by market research firm Propeller Insights of 1,000 IT professionals, respondents reported significant concern about the cybersecurity of their video conferences. They said they see a growing number of cyber threats and foreign attacks capable of impacting video conferencing and 97% said they would want to know about a solution for enhanced video conferencing security. The reality is that although cybersecurity is a focus of the Biden administration – which was signified by the president signing an executive order to improve the nation’s cybersecurity in January of 2021 – video conferencing cybersecurity has curiously not been spotlighted despite the shift to remote and hybrid work. Overall, the findings of this survey suggest that video conferencing should be much more than an afterthought.
HiveMQ Unveils Distributed Tracing Extension for Real-Time IoT Observability

HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, recently unveiled the HiveMQ Distributed Tracing Extension, a new feature aimed at providing users with IoT observability by making it possible to trace and debug MQTT data streams between IoT devices and the cloud. With the new extension, HiveMQ is the first...
Accenture, IIT Madras to Conduct Deep Tech Research for Industrial IoT & Robotics

Accenture and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries. Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet...
DOCOMO to Add Fourth Type of Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification

NTT DOCOMO announced that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications. The new virtualized base station will combine...
floLIVE, Baicells Launch First Ever DIY Private 5G Network

FloLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest global hyperlocal network, and Baicells, a leading LTE and 5G cellular RAN provider, have come together to launch a new private 5G network solution for Industry 4.0 and IoT use cases. The new offering can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud or in a hybrid model, and comes with a mobile core network, RAN elements and SIMs, supported by a unified management layer.
Gigamon at DTW 2022: Deep Observability to Grow to $2 Billion Market by 2026

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 that took place two weeks ago, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solution Architect at Gigamon on how observability, specifically deep observability, is expected to be a key focus area for enterprises moving to the cloud, as well as telcos rolling out 5G networks.
VMware Introduces New Advancements to Telco Cloud Portfolio at MWC LA

At the recently concluded MWC Las Vegas, VMware unveiled several new product innovations and partnerships that will enable CSPs to rapidly modernize their networks in a cost and energy efficient manner and accelerate 5G core, RAN and edge deployments and lifecycle management. Among this, VMware is expanding its Telco Cloud...
Real Talk: Make Sense of the Metaverse

The metaverse. Is it a place in virtual reality? Is it a new economy? Is it a new technology? With so much talk, it can be hard to pin down what it is exactly. Yet early versions of the metaverse have been creeping into our lives for years – such as virtual spaces like Second Life, multiplayer online games like Fortnite, and mobile AR games like Pokémon GO. And our physical and digital realities are continuing to fuse each day. This means today, tomorrow or a decade ahead, there’s heaps of potential to enhance consumer experiences, improve productivity at work and transform collaboration with #NoBoundaries.
DOCOMO, NEC Reduce Power for 5G SA Core by 72% on Average

NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO) and NEC announced the completion of a trial to test energy efficiency and high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across key elements of the 5G core network (5GC). The trial demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC...
