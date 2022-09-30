In a recent survey conducted by market research firm Propeller Insights of 1,000 IT professionals, respondents reported significant concern about the cybersecurity of their video conferences. They said they see a growing number of cyber threats and foreign attacks capable of impacting video conferencing and 97% said they would want to know about a solution for enhanced video conferencing security. The reality is that although cybersecurity is a focus of the Biden administration – which was signified by the president signing an executive order to improve the nation’s cybersecurity in January of 2021 – video conferencing cybersecurity has curiously not been spotlighted despite the shift to remote and hybrid work. Overall, the findings of this survey suggest that video conferencing should be much more than an afterthought.

