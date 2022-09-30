Read full article on original website
Speedcast Deploys Nokia-powered Private LTE Network for Brazilian Energy Integrator
Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical private LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site.
VMware Introduces New Advancements to Telco Cloud Portfolio at MWC LA
At the recently concluded MWC Las Vegas, VMware unveiled several new product innovations and partnerships that will enable CSPs to rapidly modernize their networks in a cost and energy efficient manner and accelerate 5G core, RAN and edge deployments and lifecycle management. Among this, VMware is expanding its Telco Cloud...
Accenture, IIT Madras to Conduct Deep Tech Research for Industrial IoT & Robotics
Accenture and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries. Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet...
HiveMQ Unveils Distributed Tracing Extension for Real-Time IoT Observability
HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, recently unveiled the HiveMQ Distributed Tracing Extension, a new feature aimed at providing users with IoT observability by making it possible to trace and debug MQTT data streams between IoT devices and the cloud. With the new extension, HiveMQ is the first...
Nexign at DTW 2022: Launch of Convergent Revenue Platform, Nexign Revenue Management
With Digital Transformation World 2022 having taken place two weeks ago, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Maxim Nartov, Chief Business Officer of Nexign on the company's participation as well as some of the its announcements at the event. Ariana: Which summit will Nexign be participating...
DOCOMO, NEC Reduce Power for 5G SA Core by 72% on Average
NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO) and NEC announced the completion of a trial to test energy efficiency and high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across key elements of the 5G core network (5GC). The trial demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC...
DOCOMO to Add Fourth Type of Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification
NTT DOCOMO announced that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications. The new virtualized base station will combine...
A Matter of Zero Trust: IT Professionals Are Concerned About Video Conferencing Cybersecurity and You Should Be Too Featured
In a recent survey conducted by market research firm Propeller Insights of 1,000 IT professionals, respondents reported significant concern about the cybersecurity of their video conferences. They said they see a growing number of cyber threats and foreign attacks capable of impacting video conferencing and 97% said they would want to know about a solution for enhanced video conferencing security. The reality is that although cybersecurity is a focus of the Biden administration – which was signified by the president signing an executive order to improve the nation’s cybersecurity in January of 2021 – video conferencing cybersecurity has curiously not been spotlighted despite the shift to remote and hybrid work. Overall, the findings of this survey suggest that video conferencing should be much more than an afterthought.
floLIVE, Baicells Launch First Ever DIY Private 5G Network
FloLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest global hyperlocal network, and Baicells, a leading LTE and 5G cellular RAN provider, have come together to launch a new private 5G network solution for Industry 4.0 and IoT use cases. The new offering can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud or in a hybrid model, and comes with a mobile core network, RAN elements and SIMs, supported by a unified management layer.
Gigamon at DTW 2022: Deep Observability to Grow to $2 Billion Market by 2026
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 that took place two weeks ago, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solution Architect at Gigamon on how observability, specifically deep observability, is expected to be a key focus area for enterprises moving to the cloud, as well as telcos rolling out 5G networks.
Deutsche Telekom Launches its Own Brand T Phone & T Phone Pro in ten European Markets
Deutsche Telekom launches its own-brand T Phone and T Phone Pro handsets in ten European markets. Deutsche Telekom strongly believes that life is for sharing, and that digital connectivity is a universal right. The expansion of 5G connectivity is having a transformational impact on many aspects of modern life. 5G...
