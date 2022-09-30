ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thefastmode.com

Speedcast Deploys Nokia-powered Private LTE Network for Brazilian Energy Integrator

Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical private LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Gigamon at DTW 2022: Deep Observability to Grow to $2 Billion Market by 2026

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 that took place two weeks ago, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solution Architect at Gigamon on how observability, specifically deep observability, is expected to be a key focus area for enterprises moving to the cloud, as well as telcos rolling out 5G networks.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO to Add Fourth Type of Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification

NTT DOCOMO announced that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications. The new virtualized base station will combine...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

floLIVE, Baicells Launch First Ever DIY Private 5G Network

FloLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest global hyperlocal network, and Baicells, a leading LTE and 5G cellular RAN provider, have come together to launch a new private 5G network solution for Industry 4.0 and IoT use cases. The new offering can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud or in a hybrid model, and comes with a mobile core network, RAN elements and SIMs, supported by a unified management layer.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

DOCOMO, NEC Reduce Power for 5G SA Core by 72% on Average

NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO) and NEC announced the completion of a trial to test energy efficiency and high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across key elements of the 5G core network (5GC). The trial demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

HiveMQ Unveils Distributed Tracing Extension for Real-Time IoT Observability

HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, recently unveiled the HiveMQ Distributed Tracing Extension, a new feature aimed at providing users with IoT observability by making it possible to trace and debug MQTT data streams between IoT devices and the cloud. With the new extension, HiveMQ is the first...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Accenture, IIT Madras to Conduct Deep Tech Research for Industrial IoT & Robotics

Accenture and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries. Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet...
ENGINEERING

