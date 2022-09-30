Read full article on original website
Speedcast Deploys Nokia-powered Private LTE Network for Brazilian Energy Integrator
Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical private LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site.
Beyond Now at DTW 2022: SaaS-based Digital Business Platform Provider Exhibits Under New Brand
In conjunction with the recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Angus Ward, CEO of Beyond Now on the company's participation at the event, some of the discussions and panel sessions that took place as well as Beyond Now's suite of SaaS-based digital business solutions.
Deutsche Telekom Launches its Own Brand T Phone & T Phone Pro in ten European Markets
Deutsche Telekom launches its own-brand T Phone and T Phone Pro handsets in ten European markets. Deutsche Telekom strongly believes that life is for sharing, and that digital connectivity is a universal right. The expansion of 5G connectivity is having a transformational impact on many aspects of modern life. 5G...
Gigamon at DTW 2022: Deep Observability to Grow to $2 Billion Market by 2026
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 that took place two weeks ago, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Adrian Belcher, Solution Architect at Gigamon on how observability, specifically deep observability, is expected to be a key focus area for enterprises moving to the cloud, as well as telcos rolling out 5G networks.
DOCOMO to Add Fourth Type of Virtualized Base Station to Open RAN Verification
NTT DOCOMO announced that it will be adding a fourth type of flexible and highly scalable virtualized base station to its verification environment for open radio access networks (Open RAN) that allow equipment and components of various vendors to integrate via standardized specifications. The new virtualized base station will combine...
floLIVE, Baicells Launch First Ever DIY Private 5G Network
FloLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest global hyperlocal network, and Baicells, a leading LTE and 5G cellular RAN provider, have come together to launch a new private 5G network solution for Industry 4.0 and IoT use cases. The new offering can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud or in a hybrid model, and comes with a mobile core network, RAN elements and SIMs, supported by a unified management layer.
DOCOMO, NEC Reduce Power for 5G SA Core by 72% on Average
NTT DOCOMO (DOCOMO) and NEC announced the completion of a trial to test energy efficiency and high performance of AWS Graviton2 processors across key elements of the 5G core network (5GC). The trial demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC...
HiveMQ Unveils Distributed Tracing Extension for Real-Time IoT Observability
HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, recently unveiled the HiveMQ Distributed Tracing Extension, a new feature aimed at providing users with IoT observability by making it possible to trace and debug MQTT data streams between IoT devices and the cloud. With the new extension, HiveMQ is the first...
Accenture, IIT Madras to Conduct Deep Tech Research for Industrial IoT & Robotics
Accenture and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) have set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries. Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet...
Vodafone UK Partners with TfL & BAI for 4G at London Tube Trains & Stations by 2024
Vodafone customers will be able to stream and connect wherever they are across the whole of the London Underground network. Travellers on the London Underground will soon be able to receive a 4G signal, no matter where they are – on the platform or in a tunnel. Vodafone, which...
