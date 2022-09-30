ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US News and World Report

Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
US News and World Report

Pegasus Spyware Attacks in Mexico Continued Under Lopez Obrador -Report

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Phones of at least three human rights investigators in Mexico were infected with Pegasus during the term of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador despite his goverment's assertions that it would stop using the controversial spyware, a report on Sunday found. Lopez Obrador, who took office in...
US News and World Report

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

WARSAW, Poland — Ukraine’s prosecutor general says more evidence of torture and unnecessary killings is turning up in areas of the country previously held by Russian forces, including four bodies found in the Kharkiv region with bound or handcuffed hands. Andriy Kostin also told The Associated Press on...
US News and World Report

Putin Gives Final Approval to Ukraine Annexation Plan Despite Retreats

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin formalised the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Wednesday despite major battlefield reversals in recent days shrinking the amount of seized territory Moscow controls. Russia has escalated its seven-month war with the annexation drive, a military mobilisation and warnings of a possible recourse...
US News and World Report

Experts: Russia Finding New Ways to Spread Propaganda Videos

Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18...
US News and World Report

Russian TV Protester Listed as Wanted Fugitive

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, has been put on Moscow's wanted list after her ex-husband reported she had escaped from pre-trial house arrest. Ovsyannikova, 44, was given two months' house arrest in August, and faces up to...
US News and World Report

OPEC+ Agrees Deep Oil Production Cuts, Biden Calls It Shortsighted

VIENNA/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted. OPEC's de-facto leader Saudi Arabia said the cut of 2 million barrels per day...
US News and World Report

North Korea Backs Russia's Proclaimed Annexations, Criticises U.S. 'Double Standards'

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea supports Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, accusing the United States of applying "gangster-like double standards" in interfering in other country's affairs. State media KCNA reported on a U.S.-led U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the proclaimed annexation, which...
US News and World Report

Kazakhstan Snubs Russian Demand to Expel Ukrainian Ambassador

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities on Wednesday rejected a demand from Russia that they expel Ukraine's ambassador over comments about killing Russians, chiding Moscow for what they called an inappropriate tone between "equal strategic partners". Russia's ties with Kazakhstan and some others of its ex-Soviet allies have become strained during...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Opposes Belarus Bid to Lead Conflict Diamond Organisation

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow's gems from being branded conflict diamonds following its invasion. Some members of the Kimberley Process, a coalition of governments, industry and civil society that...
US News and World Report

Border Fear, and Then Relief, for Men Fleeing Russia

ALMATY (Reuters) - For the men leaving Russia after vast journeys across the world's biggest country, there is now often a final ordeal: visceral fear at the border followed by a rush of relief for those who reach the other side. Hundreds of thousands of men have left Russia since...
US News and World Report

South Korea, U.S. Fire Missiles to Protest 'Reckless' North Korean Test

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the U.S. military conducted rare missile drills and an American supercarrier repositioned east of North Korea after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan, one of the allies' sharpest responses since 2017 to a North Korean weapon test. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that...
US News and World Report

Russian Journalist Sobchak Faces Investigation - TASS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prominent Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak faces a criminal investigation over a story that police suspect was "fake", state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source in law enforcement. Sobchak, whose late father was the mayor of St Petersburg in the 1990s and worked closely...
US News and World Report

China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Forces Liberated Arkhanhelske, Myrolyubivka in Kherson Region

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine's forces have liberated the small settlements of Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka in the Kherson region. Zelenskiy mentioned the two settlements when thanking in his nightly address specific units of Ukrainian forces for distinguishing themselves on the frontline. Reuters was not able...
US News and World Report

India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
US News and World Report

Lebanese Lawmaker Leaves Bank With Savings for Surgery After Protest

(Reuters) - Lebanese lawmaker Cynthia Zarazir ended a protest at a bank on Wednesday after obtaining the funds she needed from her frozen savings to pay for surgery, her lawyer said, in the latest in a series of stand-offs between individuals and lenders. Zarazir, who was elected in May to...
