US News and World Report
Japan Expels Russian Consul in Retaliation
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave the country by October 10 in retaliation for the expulsion of a Japanese consul in Vladivostok last month, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said in September that it had detained...
US News and World Report
Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower
Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower Wednesday after briefly heading into the green late in the day. Its early rally this week was the biggest since the spring of 2020, spurred in part by hopes a softening economy may convince central banks to take it easier on interest rate hikes. Analysts have said such hopes may be premature. Other major U.S. indexes including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also lost ground. Oil prices rose after the OPEC+ cartel ordered production cuts. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks turned modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, erasing an early slide and placing the market on course to add to its big gains this week. A late burst of buying flipped the major indexes into the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern, after having been down 1.8% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.
US News and World Report
Japan Won't Rule Out Counterattack Capabilities to Strengthen Defence, Minister Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan won't rule out any options, including counterattack capabilities, as it looks to strengthen its defences in the face of repeated missile launches from North Korea, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday. "In light of this situation, we will continue to examine all options - including...
US News and World Report
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
US News and World Report
Norwegian Cruise Line to Eliminate COVID-19 Testing, Masking Requirements
(Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line said on Monday it was easing COVID-19 safety measures on its ships by dropping requirements for testing, masking and vaccination, as the pandemic loosens its grip on the world. The decision by the cruise line comes after several countries lifted testing requirements for international air...
