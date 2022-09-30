Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower Wednesday after briefly heading into the green late in the day. Its early rally this week was the biggest since the spring of 2020, spurred in part by hopes a softening economy may convince central banks to take it easier on interest rate hikes. Analysts have said such hopes may be premature. Other major U.S. indexes including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also lost ground. Oil prices rose after the OPEC+ cartel ordered production cuts. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks turned modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, erasing an early slide and placing the market on course to add to its big gains this week. A late burst of buying flipped the major indexes into the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern, after having been down 1.8% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.

STOCKS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO