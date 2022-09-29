Read full article on original website
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
WSFA
Hundreds line up at mobile food pantry in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation and high grocery costs are continuing to impact hundreds of families in the River Region. It’s why rows of cars lined up for a chance to get some free groceries at a food drive in Montgomery on Friday. Once a month for the past...
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
Opelika-Auburn News
These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
lakemagazine.life
Home Sweet Line of Credit
While everyone is seeing costs climb for products and services, local homeowners could be sitting on gold mines due to the continued rise of home values. In fact, average home values in the area have increased by more than 19 percent in the past year alone. The equity in your...
WSFA
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Verizon customers in the Montgomery have reported connectivity issues over the weekend. Some customers told WSFA 12 News they’ve had issues with incoming and outgoing calls. Users also said some messages took a while to send. “Every time I call someone, they say I...
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Russell County paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks have […]
Columbus couple shares story about living next to carbon black manufacturing plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A retired Oakland Park couple who lives just across the river from the Continental Carbon plant is sharing their story about the plant and the effect they believe it is having on their home. In 2007, a lawsuit was filed against Continental Carbon by another Oakland Park resident, along with the […]
wtvy.com
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
Body discovered at Alabama dumpster
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika. The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
uproarcsu.com
Upcoming Volunteers Opportunities around Columbus
Volunteering while attending college is not only a great way to get service hours, but it is also helpful for students looking to get involved with the community, connect with other students, and network with local organizations and businesses. CSU creates several volunteer opportunities for students looking to interact with...
Opelika-Auburn News
Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident
A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
wtvy.com
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
WTVM
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed. Anchor,...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems
Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
Opelika police searching for missing woman
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing Opelika woman, 35-year-old Rachael Whaley. She was last seen on Friday, 09/16/2022, wearing a pink outfit at the Western Sizzlin, located at 920 Columbus Parkway. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Whaley was picked up by a black passenger car with […]
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
