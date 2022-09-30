Read full article on original website
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen Walters
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
Villages Daily Sun
Watch hosts National Night Out tonight
A chance to shake hands, a chance to thank first responders, a chance to see your child or grandchild sit in a fire truck. All of this is possible at tonight’s National Night Out event in The Villages. Community Watch is hosting its annual National Night Out event from...
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages’ festival season opens today
A change in seasons means the return of festivals that fill the town squares and celebrate everything from cultural heritage to arts and crafts to classic cars. These large gatherings are perfect for bringing the community together and giving area residents fun outdoor options in cooler weather. The fun kicks off with two Heritage Festivals, the first edition happening from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Brownwood Paddock Square. It was rescheduled from its original date of last Friday due to Hurricane Ian. “We hope they have a great time with their friends and family, creating memories,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment. “That’s what we’re here to do, to create a great experience and provide them a platform to be able to share the experience with each other and their grandkids.”
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Top 10 Fall Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss
Hurrican Ian has certainly dropped the temperatures in Orlando which makes our fall festival season much more enjoyable this year! Fall festivities have officially begun and this year is bigger and better than ever! Enjoy fall foodie events, craft beer festivals, pumpkin patches and corn mazes right here in Orlando.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Meet A Villager: Re-Fired Up!
John and Karla McCarey devote retired life to serving others. John and Karla McCarey have spent the majority of their lives ministering to others, so it’s no surprise that they began looking for ways to volunteer when they retired to The Villages last year. “We came to The Villages...
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
Locally Owned and Operated Pizza Place to Open in Orlando
While no hard date has been set for a grand opening, Santos says that he anticipates opening his doors in early 2023, hopefully by March.
Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando
Take advantage of our pleasant year-round weather and enjoy the setting sun over Orlando as you gaze into that special someone’s eyes. These rooftop bars & restaurants in Orlando invite you to nibble and toast your way through date night... The post Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
florida-backroads-travel.com
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
kennythepirate.com
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
ocala-news.com
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church seek donations for ‘Faith and Blue’ children’s book drive
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used books during an upcoming book drive that will benefit the youth in the community. As part of this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Ocala Police Department, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Poinciana Heights Task Force will team up to host a book drive on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
click orlando
‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
ocala-news.com
MCPS recognizes graduates of inaugural leadership class
Twenty members of the Marion County community have gained a greater understanding of what it takes to operate Marion County Public Schools after completing the Leadership MCPS program. On Tuesday, September 27, these individuals graduated as the inaugural class members of Leadership MCPS. This program featured eight monthly sessions that...
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
kennythepirate.com
Walt Disney World issues a statement after Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian hit Orlando last night, Walt Disney World now issues a statement. Late last week, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It has officially hit Florida and the Orlando area, and Disney World has been taking precautions for the last few days in preparation. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed yesterday and again today. They may be closed again tomorrow.
