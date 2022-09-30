Waterville City Council has rescheduled the formal second reading of the resolution for the construction of the Waterville Landing Entertainment District amphitheater project, a city official said. The reading is planned for 7:30 p.m. Monday at Waterville Primary School, 457 Sycamore Lane, municipal administrator Jon Gochenour confirmed Wednesday. The rescheduling, which officials were able to agree on Tuesday night, comes after Mayor Timothy Pedro and council forgot to hold the reading at their meeting Sept. 26. The rescheduling moves the final reading and culminating vote on the project to city council’s last scheduled meeting of the month on Oct. 24 at Waterville Primary School. A time was being finalized.

WATERVILLE, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO