CLASS ACTION UPDATE for KRBP, TUYA and CODX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY ("Rockley"), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley's ordinary shares.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO