PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
Major flooding forecasted along Virginia’s coast
According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.
Virginia is under a state of emergency because of Hurricane Ian
Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a State of Emergency in advance of Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022 and last throughout the weekend. The storm has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
What’s the weather in central Virginia today?
Winds are expected to increase in speed to 15-25 miles per hour this afternoon and evening, with stronger gusts possible. A total of one inch of rain is expected in the Richmond area today, and the temperature is expected to stay low with highs in the low-60s.
Virginia State of Emergency declared by Youngkin in advance of Hurricane Ian
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in preparation for Hurricane Ian's arrival in Virginia this weekend.
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
Extreme weather watches and warnings hit Virginia
As Ian begins to enter Virginia, storms are expected in many counties and cities throughout the commonwealth. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Tornado watches have now been issued for three Southeast Virginia counties.
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
