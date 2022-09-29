Read full article on original website
Ducks, Coyotes Rivalry Reignited with Jenik Hit on Zegras
In case you missed it, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras had his bell rung by Jan Jenik of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, adding a new chapter to the growing rivalry between the two teams. As it would happen, Adam Henrique was the first to answer the call to...
Predators Taking a Long Look at Two Colorado Eagles AHL Standouts
It doesn't feel natural in Nashville to appreciate much of anything when it comes to Colorado and hockey after last season. Yet this preseason Predators coaches and fans have watched two former Colorado Eagles players make their push for a spot on the NHL regular season roster. Defenseman Jordan Gross and left winger Kiefer Sherwood are making the most of their time in Music City.
Goaltender Anton Forsberg is ready for the challenge in Ottawa
Let me tell you a little story about Anton Forsberg. The guy I nicknamed "Foppa" when we played together for the Springfield Falcons at the tail end of the 2013-14 season. There was a month or so left in the AHL regular season, and Forsberg came to us on an ATO that he’d just signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. A seventh-round pick in the 2011 draft, Forsberg wasn’t a household name. But the Blue Jackets believed in him.
Coyotes Add Foster & Shantz To Player Development Department
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have named Kurtis Foster and Jeff Shantz as development coaches. The duo will work under Director of Player Development Lee Stempniak on a day-to-day basis. The 40-year-old Foster most recently served on the OHL's Oshawa Generals...
Twelve Skaters Join IceHogs Training Camp
With Rockford IceHogs hockey right around the corner (two preseason games with the Iowa Wild on Oct. 5 & 6), the Chicago Blackhawks have made their first round of roster cuts. Three players signed to NHL contracts have been assigned from the Blackhawks to the AHL. Nine players were released from their NHL tryout agreements and join the IceHogs under AHL contracts.
Only A Few Forward Spots Open at Kings Camp
In the midst of training camp, there is an abundance of forwards battling for a few positions that remain open for the 2022-3023 LA Kings roster. The center spots have already been filled with Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, Quinton Byfield, and Blake Lizotte. That group is about as solid as you can get in the entire NHL. Veteran leadership, offense, defense, and youth are included in this core from top to bottom.
Blues Weekly: Perunovich, Preseason, Chychrun & More
The St. Louis Blues are less than two weeks away from opening up the 2022-23 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The preseason rolls on, and the Blues are looking to fill out their roster. The Blues’ preseason has been filled with surprising performances from veteran players and one major...
10 observations: Stalock impresses but Hawks fall to Wings
The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center on Saturday in their third preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game:. Line 1: Tyler Johnson - Jonathan Toews - Taylor Raddysh. Line 2: Philipp Kurashev - Lukas Reichel -...
Ducks sign Nathan Beaulieu to one year, $850K contract
Beaulieu was an unrestricted free agent after finishing a two year deal with a $1.25M cap hit that he signed with the Winnipeg Jets. He was playing with the Ducks in the preseason on a professional tryout, where he had one goal in two preseason games with them. Beaulieu struggled...
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Dominik Zrim; Director of Salary Cap Management/CBA Compliance. A.J. Bernstein; Coordinator, Hockey Analytics. Martin Uhnak; European Scout, Czechia, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland. Cody Ward; Assistant Video Coach. Brian Ganz; Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach. Grier also...
Minnesota Wild Reduces Roster to 34
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 34 players. The Wild assigned D Daemon Hunt, D Simon Johansson, F Sammy Walker and G Jesper Wallstedt to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, F Joseph Cramarossa and D Joe Hicketts have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).
Josi shines for Predators in win in hometown of Bern, Switzerland
BERN, Switzerland -- The horn sounded, and the fans rose to their feet and applauded. Well, at least the fans who weren't already on their feet cheering and chanting and singing the whole game. The Nashville Predators and SC Bern lined up on the blue lines for the three stars,...
