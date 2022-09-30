Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Local Bilingual 911 operator saves a lifeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
ABWA October Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our October monthly lunch meeting. Our speaker, Dr. Barbara Johnson, will share with us on the topic of women’s health. Theda Blackwood of Theorem is the speaker sponsor for this event. American Business Women’s Association October Luncheon Meeting. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 11:30 – 1:00...
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
NRVNews
Carey, Patricia Long
Patricia Catherine Long Carey, age 86, of Christiansburg died, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:20 PM. Her Husband Nelson George Carey, Daughter Cheryl Nannette Carey and Grandson Carl Ryan Linkous were at her bedside at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Salem. She was born in Long Island, NY on August 27, 1936, to the late John Walter and Barbara Franklin Long.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands names 2022 Christmas Mother
COVINGTON, Va. – The 74th Alleghany Highland’s Christmas Mother has been chosen. This year, Mary Kramer Asma will be this year’s Christmas Mother, according to Highlands leaders. For the past 74 years, the Alleghany Highlands has welcomed the community to volunteer and donate in order to help...
WSLS
In Your Town: Tourism in the New River Valley
GILES COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, 10 News was In Your Town to dive deeper into the film history of Giles County. If you’ve seen the movie Dirty Dancing, then you know the significance of Mountain Lake Lodge. Heidi Stone, CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge said the film...
Area closings due to weather
(WFXR) — As Hurricane Ian impacts our area check here for the latest closings and reschedules. Roanoke Valley Brett Young Concert – Downtown Roanoke Inc. has rescheduled the Brett Young Concert set for Friday night. A new date has yet to be announced and Downtown Roanoke Inc. says tickets will be rolled over when a […]
NRVNews
Shultz, Kristy Dawn
Kristy Dawn Shultz, 42, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Louise McPherson. Survivors include her father, Robert Edward McPherson; children, Harley Huffman and Paul Huffman; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Todd Belcher; and many other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
WDBJ7.com
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School Sunday to remember Christopher Askew. He was a father, son, friend, teacher and avid football fan. “Football to him was everything to him. I mean, it started when he was a kid. Then he got the chance to go play at Emory and Henry, which is what he wanted to do. And he’s always been an Alabama fan,” said Cave Spring High School Football alum Bryce Cooper.
WSLS
Galax nursing program aims to fill staffing shortages
GALAX, Va. – The Southwest Virginia Healthcare Academy opened its doors last month to help address the healthcare shortage in Southwest Virginia. The organization’s mission is to recruit and retain a qualified, highly skilled healthcare workforce for the region, according to its website. Kristina Alsobrooks, one of ten...
Virginia Business
Theatre renovations draw downtown visitors
Before her August performance at Marion’s historic Lincoln Theatre, country singer Lorrie Morgan took an afternoon stroll downtown, stopping at shops and the local farmers market, according to Tracy Thompson, the theater’s director. Drawing visitors — famous and otherwise — to downtown Marion was the goal back in...
NRVNews
Cox, David Brian
David Brian Cox, 52 of Pearisburg, VA, formerly of Ivor, VA., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. David was born on February 7, 1970, in Fall River, MA, and was a son of the late Howard Morris Cox and Joan Lillian Green Cox. David was a 1988 graduate of Princeton...
WSLS
New senior home-sharing program location opens in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Seniors looking to enjoy their golden years have other alternatives for living facilities. Leaders with Senior Home Share recently opened a new location in Galax last month. Staff said seniors could get around-the-clock healthcare and food prep while living at home compared to a nursing facility.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
NRVNews
Camper, Elizabeth Price
Elizabeth Price Camper, age 91 of Pulaski passed Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home. Born August 28, 1931 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Joseph Price & Nora Estelle Nuckols Price. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Price; sisters, Myrtle Saunders, Dolly Anderson, Ida Condrey and Barbara Ruble.
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
Blue Ridge Muse
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
