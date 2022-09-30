Read full article on original website
energyintel.com
Chevron Looks to Move Delaware Acreage
Oil prices snapped a four-week losing streak just as markets head into what promises to be a tumultuous fourth quarter. Indonesia is hoping that improved fiscal terms and recently introduced incentives will attract foreign investors and lead to an increase in exploration.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%
Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded -UN
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded, the United Nations Environment Programme said on Friday.
energyintel.com
US Tightens Screws on Iran as Negotiations Stall
The US has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran's oil and petrochemical sector, as a crackdown on anti-governmental protests in Iran further undermines the prospects for diplomacy to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Indonesia is hoping that improved fiscal terms and recently introduced incentives will attract foreign investors and lead to...
Autoblog
Fixing inefficient oil field flaring could drastically reduce methane emissions
Oil and gas companies regularly use flaring (that is, burning unwanted methane) to limit the amount of natural gas escaping into the atmosphere, but the practice might not be as kind to the planet as previously thought. Scientists at the University of Michigan, Stanford and elsewhere have discovered that flaring is much less effective than the industry assumes, and puts out five times more methane (a strong greenhouse gas) than predicted.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far. The Nord Stream pipeline leaks that were pumping huge volumes of methane into the Baltic Sea and atmosphere could discharge as much as five times as much of the potent greenhouse as was released by the Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. It is also the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
makeuseof.com
What's the Average Price of an Electric Car in 2022?
Electric cars have become incredibly popular over the last decade. The popularity of Tesla was instrumental in bringing electric cars into the spotlight, and the company still commands the lion's share of the market. Other brands like Rivian have followed suit, with their stock prices soaring after the release of...
California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030
California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
Amid an energy crisis, Germany turns to the world's dirtiest fossil fuel
Coal-fired power plants across Germany were scheduled to be shut down by the end of the year. But with Russia cutting gas deliveries, Germany is turning to coal.
rigzone.com
Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
Airline Introduces Electric Planes to Fleet
Transportation, using fossil fuels for cars, trucks, ships, trains and of course planes, makes up 27% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protections Agency Environmental Protection Agency. Passenger cars make up a majority of carbon emissions in the transportation industry at 45%. Trains and freight...
Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand
Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Biofuel groups intervene in legal challenge to RFS rule
Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association and Clean Fuels Alliance America have filed motions in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Colombia Circuit to intervene in support of the U.S. EPA’s rule to set 2020, 2021 and 2022 Renewable Fuel Standard blending obligations. The rule is being challenged by the Center for Biological Diversity and several oil companies.
Dalian flow battery energy storage station is the largest and most powerful worldwide
This battery can serve 200,000 residents during peak times of energy use.
energyintel.com
Polish PGNiG Reserves LNG Regas Capacity in Lithuania
In the tight, war-driven LNG market, a "green LNG" cargo has nevertheless emerged. Fears Grow Over New England Gas/Power Reliability 'Catastrophe'. A FERC commissioner and industry executives want regulators to take a more active role in addressing challenges posed to New England by extreme winters.
Doubts surface over hydrogen as an energy and heating source
Hydrogen is emerging as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels such as natural gas, but it may not be as suitable as advocates expect.
